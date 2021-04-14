Avient To Hold First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

News provided by

Avient Corporation

Apr 14, 2021, 17:00 ET

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021. The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eaivs28r.  To participate in the audio-only portion of the call, dial 1-844-835-7433 (domestic) or 1-914-495-8589 (international) and provide conference ID number 6746706.  There will be a question and answer session following the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors.  In addition, a recording of the audio will be available for one week, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021.  To access, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and provide conference ID number 6746706.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

SOURCE Avient Corporation

Related Links

https://www.avient.com

Also from this source

Avient Highlights Sustainable Solutions to Enable Post Consumer...

Avient Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics