Avient To Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The company will then host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Teleconference: 

February 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET


Dial-in number:  

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433

International: 1-914-495-8589


Conference ID:       

3293155


Broadcast live:  

www.avient.com/investors


Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


12:00 p.m. ET, February 9, 2021


Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406


Conference ID:        

3293155

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of approximately $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

