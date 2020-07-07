Avient To Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Avient Corporation

Jul 07, 2020, 07:30 ET

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: POL), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Teleconference: 

July 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET


Dial-in number:  

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433

International: 1-914-495-8589


Conference ID:       

4192557


Broadcast live:  

www.avient.com/investor


Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


11:00 a.m. ET, July 22, 2020


Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406


Conference ID:        

4192557

About Avient

Avient Corporation, with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

