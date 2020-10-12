Avient To Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Teleconference: November 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-844-835-7433

International: 1-914-495-8589 Conference ID: 1743847 Broadcast live: www.avient.com/investors



Replay: The replay will be available for one week, beginning at

11:00 a.m. ET, November 3, 2020 Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 1743847

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

