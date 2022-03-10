AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

In addition, the Company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST).

Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Webcast and Conference Call or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Toll Free Canada & USA:1-800-319-4610

Outside of Canada & USA:1-604-638-5340

No passcode is necessary to participate in the conference call or webcast; participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be available on the Company's web site later that day.

About Avino:

Avino is primarily a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

