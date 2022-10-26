Avint Names Former CACI Exec Dr. Suresh Subbaratinam as Chief Technology Officer

GovCon industry leader to support company's innovative cybersecurity solutions

HERNDON, Va., Oct 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avint LLC, a fast-growing federal cybersecurity and management consulting firm, today announced the hiring of Dr. Suresh Subbaratinam as CTO. An innovative technology leader with deep knowledge and experience with government cybersecurity strategy and solutions, Subbaratinam joins the company from CACI International.

"Avint is laser-focused on delivering cybersecurity innovations and services that help clients stay ahead of evolving threats," said Marcie Nagel, Avint CEO. "As we accelerate our growth trajectory, we are thrilled to welcome Suresh to the Avint team. His expertise will help ensure success for our team and customers."

Subbaratinam has a patent pending on Cybersecurity Vulnerability/Risk Prediction using Machine Learning/Deep Learning Algorithms. He will serve Avint's customers by leading solution architecture, shaping technical innovations for customers and overseeing quality initiatives. Subbaratinam brings more than 20 years of tech leadership to Avint, building on a history of success leading high-performing teams and implementing innovative security solutions for large enterprises. Prior to CACI, he served in cybersecurity leadership roles at ManTech and Northrop Grumman, among others.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology. Additionally, he earned master's and doctoral degrees in Cybersecurity from the University of Maryland Global Campus and Marymount University, respectively.

In 2022, Avint was named a Moxie Award finalist, recognized as an innovative D.C. company as well as SECAF Government Contractor of the Year Award finalist, for excellence in financial performance.

About Avint LLC

Avint delivers transformational cybersecurity solutions to achieve government mission success. As a fast-growing, service-disabled veteran-owned and women-owned small business, Avint offers defense, intelligence and national security customers better options for securing systems anywhere at any time. Through proven past performance in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions within classified technology environments, the Avint team is trusted for ensuring excellent outcomes. Avint was founded by CEO Marcie Nagel, a recognized national cybersecurity expert, U.S. Air Force and FBI veteran, and former principal and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program leader at Booz Allen Hamilton. Learn more at www.avintllc.com.

