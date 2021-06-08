AVIO Consulting Ranks No. 206 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that AVIO Consulting is No. 206 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be making the list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas because of our business growth," said Brandon Dean, AVIO Consulting's president. "We've invested heavily in our ability to recruit, train, and support best-in-class talent to meet growth in demand for AVIO's services."

AVIO's business growth has centered around the increasing adoption of MuleSoft, the industry-leading integration platform as a service. As a two-time MuleSoft Partner of the Year and Salesforce Ventures portfolio company, AVIO is positioned as a thought-leading and highly trusted partner in the ecosystem.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210% and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

A complete list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About AVIO CONSULTING

Founded in 2007, AVIO Consulting focuses on enabling clients to transform their businesses. AVIO'S singular focus on digital evolution has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge have resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth. Recent growth has led to recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Inc. 5000 List, Consulting Magazine, and the SMU Cox Dallas 100, among others. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive, manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services around the globe.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

