Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, named a "Best Place to Work in Medical Sales" by MedReps

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, announces it received the 2020 "Best Place to Work in Medical Sales: Small Pharma Category" award from MedReps, the leading job site for experienced industry professionals, including those seeking positions in medical and pharmaceutical sales.

In October, the MedReps community was invited to take the annual "Best Places to Work in Medical Sales" survey. More than 1,200 respondents took the survey. A majority of those respondents voting for Avion noted the company's strong products and positive corporate culture as influencing their decision.

"We are so proud to be recognized as the small pharma winner of MedReps' 'Best Places to Work' award," says Art Deas, Avion's chief executive officer. "We recognize the value of a great work atmosphere and know that offering our employees a healthy work-life balance in a supportive environment helps us to recruit and retain the best talent. Our employees all benefit from the positive corporate culture and strong leadership that earned us this honor."

"Now in its ninth year, the 'Best Places to Work in Medical Sales' survey originally sought to identify where medical sales professionals most wanted to work. It still does this to a degree, but over the years, the survey has evolved to also reveal what medical sales employees think about their current employers — and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive," says Karyn Mullins, president, MedReps.

In addition to identifying the "Best Places to Work in Medical Sales," this year's MedReps survey also indicated that a record-setting 70 percent of respondents voted for their current employer as a Best Place to Work.

About Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women's Health and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals please contact the company at 888-612-8466. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com.

SOURCE Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Related Links

http://www.avionrx.com

