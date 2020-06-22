Avion Solutions Named 2020 Best Place to Work® in Huntsville/Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, Inc. won the First Place Gold Award for Large Companies in the 2020 Best Places to Work® Competition. It is Avion Solutions' second consecutive win and sixth overall win since 2009. The company has been a finalist nearly every year since 2009, including a four-year stretch winning the award from 2009-2012.

"I am proud of our highly-engaged, hard-working employee-owners who deliver unparalleled service to our clients and communities," said Chad Donald, President of Avion Solutions. "To win this award in consecutive years is an honor."

The Best Places to Work® Competition is a Huntsville/Madison County Chamber program that surveys organizations' employees about their companies to measure key areas that make up their organization's culture, including compensation, benefits, and trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures employee engagement.

"We believe that our employees drive the success of our company. Ninety percent of Avion Solutions' employee owners see professional growth and career development opportunities within our company," said Kim Taylor, Director of Human Resources and Contracts. "We aim to create a positive work environment that enables employees to perform at their best, be part of a supportive team, and enjoy the rewards that come with success."

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with a presence in multiple states across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers and commercial clients since 1992. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, software development, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drone services, and development of a full spectrum of training solutions ranging from on-site classroom training to interactive multimedia instruction (IMI) programs. Avion Solutions is a 2020 Best Places to Work® award winner. To learn more, visit www.avionsolutions.com.

If you would like more information about this release, please contact Michael Jones at 256-327-7155 or email [email protected] .

Contact: Michael Jones, Communications Manager

Phone: 256-327-7155

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Avion Solutions Inc.

Related Links

avionsolutions.com

