Avise Analytics Initiates Coverage on Tapinator, Inc.

KOLKATA , India, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avise Analytics, a leading equity research firm specialised in micro-cap and small-cap public companies research, has initiated coverage on Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM), a leading publisher of category leading mobile games and applications for mobile platforms, with a target price of $0.06.

The full research report is available here.

Highlights from the report include:

1. Yielding High Growth through Strategic Shift

Tapinator will continue to focus on investing in the development and marketing of "Category Leading Apps", that have proven to be significant growth drivers, with segmental bookings registering a 300% growth. The successful launch of top rated , highly engaging games with advanced graphic updates will further strengthen its positioning in the foreseeable future.

2. Established Portfolio with Recurring Revenue

The Company enjoys a steady stream of recurring revenues on account of its robust Portfolio of rapid launch games with over 300+ active titles, of which, 100 have achieved 1 million+ downloads so far.

3. Potential Subscription-based Product

It launched its first non-gaming mobile application named "My Horoscope" in March 2019 to diversify its interests and tap into an estimated $ 2.0 billion market for supernatural and psychic services. The advent of the millennial population coupled with the convenience offered by digitization and modernization of services has led to a spur in investments by leading venture capital firms and big-money investors in the Astrology and Horoscope category.

INVESTMENT VIEW

A persistent focus on engaging gamers through several blockbuster Category Leading Apps, such as "Video Poker Classic", "Crypto Trillionaire", and "Solitaire Dash", will allow the Company to further strengthen its position in the mobile gaming market. However, competitive landscape and its shrinking advertisement revenue remain a concern. We assume strong recurring business, significant cost optimization and global roll-out of its ambitious products to be its key growth drivers. We adopt DCF valuation to arrive at a price target of $ 0.06/share, discounted at a WACC of 36.6%.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 450 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash and Crypto Trillionaire. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Avise Analytics

Avise Analytics provides institutional, quality research to emerging micro-cap and small-cap growth companies. Avise Analytics is an approved research contributor on premier institutional investor platforms including Thomson Reuters, Factset, and CapitalIQ.

For more information, visit www.aviseanalytics.com.

Disclosures:

Avise Analytics has received a one-time engagement fee of USD3,000 from Tapinator, Inc. for the production and broad dissemination of an in-depth research report of Tapinator, Inc. Avise Analytics may seek additional fees for the provision of a press release. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed USD2,000. Fees are paid upfront in cash without recourse. Its analysts have not received any compensation from the featured companies or from any related party. Avise Analytics has a restrictive policy relating to personal dealing and conflicts of interest. Avise Analytics does not receive any equity securities from the featured companies nor do its directors, analysts, employees, contractors or interns. Full disclosures pertaining to this report, please click here.

