Aviso Achieves SOC II Type II Certification and Files 4 Additional Patents Across New Platform Innovations

Earlier this quarter, Aviso also achieved SOC 2 Type II certification after going through an official security audit. SOC 2 Type II guidelines are set forth by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The successful certification signifies that Aviso offers customers assurance around comprehensive security, integrity, availability, and confidentiality to ensure comprehensive privacy and protection of all data processed in the cloud.

"SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous examination to continuously audit the strengths of Aviso's platform, and underscores the broader commitment we make to our customers that Aviso is continuously investing on their behalf in the compliance, security, and robustness of our platform," said Samrat Bhatt, Chief Information Security Officer at Aviso, who led the project internally.

Building on their security and privacy compliance measures, Aviso has also strengthened its core platform infrastructure through several innovations across 2020 and in Q4. These innovations include an enhanced two-way data sync across users' CRM systems (Aviso is agnostic and works across Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, HubSpot and other CRMs), and a persona-specific framework for intelligent nudges. Users can expect near instantaneous data syncs and personalized predictive accuracy as a result of these changes.

About Aviso AI

Aviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their Revenue True North. Aviso AI delivers revenue intelligence, drives informed team-wide actions and course corrections, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of CRM and augment themselves with predictive AI.

With demonstrated results across Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Dell, Honeywell, Splunk, Nuance, Elastic, GitHub, and RingCentral, Aviso works at the frontier of predictive AI to help teams close more deals and drive more revenue. Aviso AI has generated 305 billion insights, analyzed $180B in pipeline, and helped customers win $100B in deals.

Companies use Aviso to drive more revenue, achieve goals faster, and win in bold, new frontiers. By using Aviso's guided-selling tools instead of conventional CRM systems, sales teams close 20% more deals with 98%+ accuracy, and reduce spending on non-core CRM licenses by 30%.

Aviso is backed by Storm Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Shasta Ventures, and other leading Silicon Valley investors.

