Aviso Digital WarRooms support remote revenue teams and accelerate guided selling during the pandemic.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As sales teams scramble to drive enterprise sales cycles from home, 70% of leaders say selling virtually is not as effective as selling in person without purpose-built tools. With selling from home becoming the new norm, Aviso , the pioneer in AI-powered forecasting and sales guidance, is making its Digital WarRooms available for general consumption.

After implementing Aviso successfully across several existing Fortune 500 and high-growth customers, users are able to accelerate sales cycles, drive greater topline, and attain 98%+ forecasting accuracy - results that are especially valuable in a challenging COVID environment.

Aviso's innovative WarRooms create new AI-enhanced possibilities for virtual sales team collaboration. They're dedicated goal-oriented virtual workspaces that are secure, easy to use, purpose built (e.g. for Deal, Forecast, and Coaching purposes), and guided by embedded AI insights to drive deal next best actions. This allows all Go-to-Market team members—CFOs, CROs, Reps, Managers, Customer Success, Sales Ops, Finance, IT, and Executives to collaborate in an environment to communicate securely, facilitate what-if analysis, use scenario modeling, drive rep performance and team actions, and auto-summarize forecast and deal calls with AI highlights and sentiment analysis. These dedicated Digital WarRooms drive immediate return on investment and help companies accelerate digital sales transformation.

"Closing enterprise deals remotely needs the best of AI and human capabilities - we need war rooms for actions, not watercooler conversations. Our customers love Digital WarRooms because they go beyond Slack, Zoom, and Chatter like tools and provide an integrated, secure workspace built for sales teams," says Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, President & CEO of Aviso.

"Over the past 20 years, I've said that modular purpose-built collaboration workflows are the future of teamwork," says Subrah Iyar, Aviso Advisory Board Member, CEO of Moxtra and Founder of WebEx (Cisco). "Salesforce did realize the value of embedding WebEx 16 years ago, but Aviso is the first company to make it happen. We are delighted to partner with Aviso on pioneering embedded AI collaboration through Digital WarRooms, SmartTranscriptions, and Auto-Summarization in collaboration spaces, going beyond Salesforce Chatter and other point communication tools."

In addition to Digital WarRooms, Aviso is also helping teams manage risks in remote selling by going beyond CRM and looking at other explicit and implicit signals to help sales leaders enable their teams to sell confidently from home with the power of AI. Remote selling support includes:

Tracking the slowdown signal from rep engagement and activity and intent management looking at the raw exhaust of emails, meetings, and virtual or in-person conversations

Gauging the deal temperature from forecast meeting transcripts, looking not just at keywords but also sentiment analysis

Looking at marketing activity variance like leads drying up and fallout in engagement activities

And more.

Aviso Digital WarRooms are now available to all Aviso customers. More about Aviso Digital WarRooms can be found here .

About Aviso:

Aviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their Revenue True North. Aviso AI delivers revenue intelligence, drives informed team-wide actions and course corrections, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of CRM and augment themselves with predictive AI.

Aviso AI has generated 305 billion insights, analyzed $180B in pipeline, and helped customers win $100B in deals. Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Dell, Splunk, Honeywell, MongoDB, RingCentral, and FireEye use Aviso to drive more revenue, achieve goals faster, and win in bold, new frontiers. By using Aviso's guided-selling tools instead of conventional CRM systems, sales teams close 20% more deals with 98%+ accuracy, and reduce spending on non-core CRM licenses by 30%.

