Avison Young Deploys Trimble's ManhattanONE FlexiDesk and Mobile Booking Modules to Support Return-to-Office Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Avison Young, a global real estate advisor, has deployed the FlexiDesk and Mobile Booking modules of Trimble's ManhattanONE™ software suite to support its return-to-office strategy in the UK.

Avison Young is a long-standing user of the ManhattanONE Space Scheduling module, which enables the firm to optimize the reservation, utilization and management of over 110 meeting rooms and associated services. As Avison Young carries out a phased reopening of its 17 offices in the UK, ManhattanONE is being used to help protect the wellbeing of employees by allowing the firm to practice safe distancing with enhanced control over desk access and configuration, touch-free QR code check-in and contact tracing with FlexiDesk and Mobile Booking.

"After successfully working together for a number of years, it was natural for us to engage Trimble's help in safely returning our employees to the office," said Jason Shaw, IT director for the UK and Europe at Avison Young. "Although distancing guidelines only allow us to accommodate approximately 25 percent occupancy, mandatory pre-booking through the FlexiDesk module and the mobile app will allow us to allocate those limited workspaces fairly and safely. And, if distancing guidance changes in the future, we can easily make adjustments in the system to release more available desks."

To deliver a safe working environment and provide Covid-19 'track-and-trace' information, businesses need to know which employees are on-site and where they are seated at all times, if required. "FlexiDesk's QR code check-in allows us to accurately capture and store track-and-trace data should one of our employees fall ill and we need to find out who they may have come into contact with," added Shaw.

Avison Young is also taking steps to keep its employees safe by minimizing unnecessary movement around the workplace. Access to interactive floor plans in the mobile app will enable users to locate colleagues and book safe desks.

"Employee wellbeing is at the heart of Avison Young's 'people first' approach to business continuity and the ManhattanONE FlexiDesk and Mobile Booking modules will be invaluable tools to leverage and help support their return-to-office strategy," said Suresh Sundaram, general manager of Trimble Real Estate.

About Avison Young



Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community. Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years. Learn more at: www.avisonyoung.com.

About Trimble Real Estate



Trimble provides scalable cloud-based reporting and analytics to help customers better plan, manage and optimize real estate portfolios, buildings and workplaces. With integrated software modules for financial management, including accounting, lease and FASB/IASB compliance; space management, room and desk booking; as well as projects, maintenance and sustainability, ManhattanONE enables customers to improve real estate performance, space utilization and employee experience. With enhanced visibility and unrivalled control, customers can make decisions with speed and confidence, building experiences that motivate people and elevate the properties in which they work. To learn more about Trimble's real estate software, visit: realestate.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

