Avison Young leads service delivery to clients by growing technology platform

Acquires intellectual property and other select assets of Truss, a top PropTech company

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mark Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, today announced the firm has acquired the intellectual property and other select assets of Truss, a leading PropTech company. In addition to Truss' IP, Avison Young welcomes a talented and experienced group of software engineers, data scientists, digital analysts and brokers to its team. The acquisition further expands Avison Young's investment in technology, innovation and flexible office solutions to drive digital tools and services across the board for our clients.

"PropTech isn't a stand-alone for us, we're completely focused on integrating it into the entire suite of services and solutions our people use to deliver insights and competitive advantage for our clients," said Rose. "What excites me is not just the leading technology we are getting here, but the deep talent that we've on-boarded. This team will accelerate all elements of Avison Young into the future, expanding the power of data and technology we bring to our teammates and our clients."

Avison Young will expand the Truss platform to further the digitization of commercial real estate leasing and sales processes for clients – a move that grows the firm's innovation and client engagement platform to help drive economic, social and environmental value that meets client business objectives.

Along with two dozen Truss employees who bring technical talent and expertise, Truss founder, Bobby Goodman, will join Avison Young as a Principal to assist with the integration of its tools into the firm's operations and to provide insights beyond.

"As we considered Truss' future and examined ways to scale globally, joining Avison Young was a natural next step – our principles and vision for the industry are completely aligned," said Goodman. "The work the firm is doing to engage clients with AVANT by Avison Young and investment in its growing innovation team is leading the commercial real estate world into the digital future."

Avison Young will combine Truss' technology and expertise with the firm's growing innovation and technology platform under the Avison Young brand to expand digital engagement with clients – delivering PropTech that is seamlessly integrated into the firm's holistic services and solutions. The firm's global intelligence platform, AVANT by Avison Young, houses data that Avison Young experts translate into insights and actionable strategies that help clients achieve business goals and realize the full potential of real estate. In addition to supporting Avison Young's commitment to technology and innovation, the acquisition also supports the firm's commitment to flexible office solutions.

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

