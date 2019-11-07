Aviture Announces Rebrand And Website Update

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviture Inc., a leading custom software and technology consulting company, is proud to announce a company-wide rebrand including a new position statement, core values, as well as aesthetic changes to all branded materials.

"Our goal was to build a brand that disrupts the market and expresses what Aviture truly is. We're more than a consultant. We transform businesses," said Mark Griffis, Aviture's Founder and CEO. "We ask our clients for their moonshot and then we map out the steps to get them there. It's a deeply collaborative process and the end result is the kind of transformation our clients never really thought possible before."

Aviture began as a software and technology consultant company that primarily focused on government clients, but in recent years has expanded their client base to businesses in the agriculture, transportation, retail, financial, and healthcare industries. Part of the impetus of the rebrand was the expansion into these new markets.

"We have expanded our corporate footprint to Texas and are currently adding a commercial client base, so we wanted our messaging and design to more closely align with Aviture's vision," said Griffis. "We wanted our new branding to capture the mission-driven aspect of Aviture, and the down-to-earth yet stop-at-nothing attitude of our people."

The rebrand will include new marketing content published over the next few months including a complete website redesign, a strategic focus on content creation, and shareable intellectual property that continues to position Aviture as a thought leader in the software and technology consultancy industry.

About Aviture Inc.

Founded in 2004, Aviture is a minority-owned, veteran-owned software consultancy headquartered in Omaha, NE. We provide professional software consulting services within both the commercial and federal government sectors. With a focus on modern web, mobile, and cloud solutions along with advanced data analytics and effective IoT, Aviture has received numerous awards for its engineering and leadership at both a local and national level. Aviture' s credentials and experience developing mission critical, enterprise applications provide the team necessary to ensure the solution is effective, intuitive and well positioned for the shared strategic vision. Simultaneously the engineering rigor brought to the table by Aviture will ensure the solutions are secure, scalable, extensible and most importantly maintainable.

To learn more, visit aviture.us.com.

Media contact:

Julia Jackson

julia.jackson@aviture.us.com

SOURCE Aviture Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aviture.us.com

