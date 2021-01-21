Aviva Pharmacy Provides Initial Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located in Long Beach, CA has announced that it has obtained supplies of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and has begun administering vaccinations to health care providers and those 65 years of age or older in Long Beach. There is no cost for the vaccinations.

Aviva Pharmacy follows guidance from the CDC and local health organizations on the vaccine distribution phases for the general public. Individuals will need to register and provide identification prior to getting vaccinated to show that they are eligible for each phase of California's Vaccination Plan . Registration for the vaccine can be done on Aviva Pharmacy's website .

"At Aviva, the health and wellbeing of our patients has–and always will be–our highest priority. That's why we've made it our mission to be a crucial part of the COVID-19 pandemic response by becoming an approved vaccination site," stated Amy Nguyen, the company's director.

Aviva Pharmacy has already modified the interior & parking lot and increased staffing in order to vaccinate as many individuals as possible while adhering to social distancing guidelines and safety protocols. In preparation for the large number of eligible patients, Aviva created a streamlined process to make registering online easy for anyone.



Individuals are scheduled in small groups, at 30-minute intervals to minimize contact and reduce wait time. Patients will stay on site for at least 15 minutes after vaccination for observation in case they experience any immediate reaction.



Aviva Pharmacy is a specialty pharmacy that integrates compassion with expertise and technology to provide outcome-based care. "We support the whole person, not just the medications they receive. Each patient is treated like family," stated Amy Nguyen. Delivery is always free and prescriptions are affordable, with or without insurance. Its passionate team is committed to helping patients and serving the community.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.avivapharmacy.com/

SOURCE Aviva Pharmacy

Related Links

https://www.avivapharmacy.com

