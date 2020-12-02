AVM Biotechnology President Selected to Speak at ESWI Conference in Novel and Outstanding Discoveries Track

"I'm honored to be able to present our data, which speaks to the importance of the work being done at the company as well as the broad and significant potential of AVM0703," Dr. Deisher said.

Acute suprapharmacologic dexamethasone sodium phosphate as AVM0703 mobilizes very active Natural Killer T-cells (NKT) and cytotoxic T-cells. Low doses of generic dexamethasone are currently the standard of care in COVID-19 disease and mitigate cytokine release that can trigger ARDS. The high dose of dexamethasone provided by AVM0703 is expected to provide an added benefit to these patients because NKT cells are programmed to eliminate abnormal cells, whether cancer or virus-infected, or autoreactive cells. Rapid elimination of infected monocytes in COVID-19 patients could reduce ICU stays and decrease long-term lung damage as well as provide long term immunity. Since this treatment is microbial strain independent, it could provide an immediate therapy for future pandemics. AVM Biotechnology is currently enrolling patients with Relapsed Refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at several US sites, and has received FDA approval to treat moderate to severe ARDS due to COVID-19 or Influenza, enrolling Q1 2021.

AVM0703 is a patent pending, innovative formulation of dexamethasone. This proprietary formulation does not contain excipients such as benzyl alcohol and parabens used in generic formulations which preclude the safe use of generic versions at the acute doses required to mobilize the AVM0703 novel immune cells. AVM0703 is expected to have therapeutic effects in a variety of blood cancers, solid tumors, Type 1 Diabetes, and infectious diseases. Despite the availability of vaccines and anti-virals, influenza continues to lead to ARDS in a substantial number of patients each year. COVID-19 induced ARDS is also likely to continue to be problematic, even after vaccines are available.

AVM Biotechnology is led by Dr. Theresa Deisher, a biotech veteran with a productive history including 47 patents and four discoveries in clinical trials. AVM's COO, Janet R. Rea, has a proven track record working with federal regulators and successfully bringing drugs to market. The Executive Board is comprised of world leaders in the areas of respiratory illness, regulatory affairs, and vaccine development, and AVM is guided by a global Advisory Board that includes well-respected leaders in the areas of cancer and immunology. The company has received two federal SBIR grants and holds eight worldwide patent families protecting its intellectual property. AVM is committed to transforming the future of immunotherapy while reducing the potential for undesirable treatment side effects.

Contact Jena Dalpez Director of Communications and Public Relations [email protected]

