Avocado Green Debuts Made-in-Los-Angeles Sustainable Pet Bed Collection

"Our mission is to get toxic and environmentally-damaging products out of the home," says Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials, "and to support better sleep and a healthier planet and bedroom for all — including our favorite four-legged friends."

Avocado crafts their Organic Dog Bed with 100% GOLS organic certified latex from their own sustainable farms. They stitch the mattress and pillow in Los Angeles with a removable 100% GOTS organic certified cotton cover. Both are anti-odor, hypoallergenic, and completely biodegradable. The pillow is filled with vegan buckwheat hulls. Both the pillow and the bed are GOTS organic certified products and PETA-approved.

Avocado handcrafts their Dog Bed Frame in their Los Angeles wood shop with FSC-certified reclaimed wood and Douglas fir. An FSC-certified company manages forests in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers, while ensuring it sustains economic viability. Reclaimed wood creates fewer watershed toxins and less waste, because it avoids many of the processes new lumber goes through. The result is an heirloom-quality piece of furniture that's consistent with Avocado's commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

As part of Avocado's partnership with 1% For the Planet, 1% of all sales currently benefit Leave No Trace — the nationwide nonprofit protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy them responsibly. LNT educates millions throughout the country to help protect wildlife, water, and public trails and minimize our impact on the natural world.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

Related Links

http://AvocadoGreenMattress.com

