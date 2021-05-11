Avocado Green Launches Huge Memorial Day Savings On Made-in-Los Angeles Organic Sleep Products

Verified service members, including veterans, military personnel, nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive a 5% discount off any product.

Avocado is also offering huge savings on bed frames, which they handcraft in their certified sustainable wood shop in Los Angeles. Shoppers can save $300 (no code needed) on Avocado's Eco Wood, Natural Wood, and Malibu Floating bed frames, as well as $200 on the Malibu Dresser, $150 on the Mid-Century Modern Bed Frame, and $100 on the Malibu Nightstand. For an automated wellness experience, shoppers can also save $150 on the Luxury Adjustable Bed Frame.

Every Avocado product comes with a net-zero carbon footprint. Avocado is the first Climate Neutral certified mattress company. That means they voluntarily measure, reduce, and offset more than 100% of their emissions, from resource extraction all the way to shipping. By supporting carbon offset projects, Avocado helps mitigate climate change and supports innovation in addressing greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all Memorial Day sales will also benefit Leave No Trace — the nationwide nonprofit protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy them responsibly. LNT educates millions throughout the country to help protect wildlife, water, and public trails and minimize our impact on the natural world.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

