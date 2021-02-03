Avocado Green Launches Monumental Presidents' Day Sale On Made-In-Los Angeles Organic Mattresses

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Presidents' Day, Avocado Green Mattress — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is launching exclusive savings on mattresses, natural pillows, and 100% FSC-certified, real wood bed frames.

Customers can take advantage of $200 savings on Avocado's Latex Mattress and Luxury Crib Mattress with code FLAG200 at AvocadoMattress.com. Avocado's hybrid Green Mattress and Vegan Mattress are also on sale — customers can save $100 with the code GREEN100. Verified front-line workers, like nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

As an alternative to this offer, shoppers have the option to instead use the code 2FREEPILLOWS to receive two free pillows — including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows, Yoga Meditation Pillows, Mini, or Toddler Pillows — with their mattress order (a $218 value).

For the first time ever, shoppers can also save $300 (no code needed) on Avocado's new luxury Mid-Century Bed Frame. The sturdy, heavy platform has an elegant mid-century design and angular legs that provide stable support for a timeless heirloom that will last generations. Customers can also save $150 on the stunning Eco Wood, Natural Wood, and Adjustable Bed Frame Base — no code needed. Avocado handcrafts all of its bed frames in its FSC-certified wood shop in Los Angeles.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all sales through the month will benefit Leave No Trace — the nationwide nonprofit protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy them responsibly. LNT educates millions throughout the country to help protect wildlife, water, and public trails and minimize our impact on the natural world.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

