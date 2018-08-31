Avocado Green Mattress Celebrates Labor Day With Sale

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress announces major discount on its mattresses made with natural and organic materials in celebration of Labor Day.

For a limited time, customers can save $175 on any mattress purchase by using the online discount code LABORDAY when checking out at AvocadoGreenMattress.com. Verified military, teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and nurses can save an additional $50—for a total savings of $225. Discount is valid on mattresses only (including their newly launched Vegan Mattress) and cannot be combined with other offers. Offer is valid through September 10, 2018.

All mattresses are handmade-to-order in California, come with free shipping, a 100-night risk-free trial, and a 25-year limited warranty. Avocado Green Mattresses are the highest rated mattress in the U.S. and come with a GREENGUARD Gold Certification, meaning they meet some of the most rigorous tests for chemical exposure.

Avocado Green Mattress is an eco-luxury e-retailer that makes green and eco-friendly mattresses and pillows. Products are handmade in California without polyurethane foams, memory foams, chemical flame retardants, or chemical adhesives between the comfort layers. They are on a mission to provide a healthy, non-toxic, chemical-free sleep environment while promoting green living, human wellbeing and sustainability. 1% of all Avocado Green revenues are donated to environmental nonprofits.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

