Avocado Green Mattress Launches Huge 4th Of July Sale On Made-In-Los Angeles Organic Mattresses

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 4th of July, Avocado Green Mattress — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is launching exclusive savings on mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, and pillows.

Customers can take advantage of $200 savings on any Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Vegan Mattress, and Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code ORGANIC200 at AvocadoMattress.com. Verified front-line workers, like nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military, educators, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

As an alternative to this offer, shoppers have the option to instead receive two free pillows — including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows, or Yoga Meditation Pillows — with their mattress (a $198 value) using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

For the first time ever, shoppers can also save $400 on Avocado's new luxury Adjustable Bed Frame Base. Its innovative design is a first: a two-piece model that places the bed with automatic customizable positions inside an elegantly upholstered frame with GOTS organic certified cotton and wool atop FSC-certified wooden legs.

Savings are also available on their two 100% reclaimed wood bed frames with $150 off the Natural Wood and Eco Wood models with any mattress purchase using the code BED150.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all sales through the month will benefit Outdoor Afro — the nationwide nonprofit making outdoor recreation, nature, and conservation inclusive for all.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

