Avocado Green Mattress Launches One-Day-Only Flash Sale In Celebration Of National Avocado Day

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow is National Avocado Day, and that means huge savings at Avocado Green Mattress — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products. Their one-day flash sale includes exclusive savings on mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, and pillows.

As part of Avocado's Giving initiative, they'll plant one tree for every order on National Avocado Day in partnership with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation. The international nonprofit will plant the trees in El Salvador at low-income, rural homes, farms, and schools.

On July 31 only, customers can take advantage of $200 savings on any Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Vegan Mattress, and Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code AVOCADODAY20 at AvocadoMattress.com. Verified front-line workers, like nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

As an alternative to this offer, shoppers have the option to instead receive two free pillows — including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows, or Yoga Meditation Pillows — with their mattress (a $238 value) using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Shoppers can also save $400 on Avocado's new luxury Adjustable Bed Frame Base using code ELEVATE400. Its innovative design is a first: a two-piece model that places the bed with automatic customizable positions inside an elegantly upholstered frame with GOTS organic certified cotton and wool atop FSC-certified wooden legs.

Savings are also available on their two 100% reclaimed wood bed frames with $150 off the Natural Wood and Eco Wood models with any mattress purchase using the code BED150.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

