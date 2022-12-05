Avocado oil market size to grow by USD 516.45 million: Market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The avocado oil market size is forecasted to grow by USD 516.45 million at a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a sample report

Avocado oil market: Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Avocado Oil Market 2023-2027

The global avocado oil market is fragmented by the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. However, there is intense competition among vendors based on price and quality, which is a significant risk factor for vendors. Technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are other major risk factors. Hence, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including A.G. Industries, AMD Oil Sales LLC, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Avocado Global Pte Ltd., Avocado Oil New Zealand Ltd., Bella Vado, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Bo International, Chosen Foods LLC, Crofts Ltd., Kevala International LLC, La Tourangelle Inc., Olivado Ltd., Plenty Foods, Storinos Quality Products, SVA Naturals, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Village Press, and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.

Key offerings of major vendors

A.G. Industries: The company offers avocado oils such as cold-pressed avocado oil.

AMD Oil Sales LLC: The company offers avocado oils such as refined avocado oil.

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers avocado oils such as avocado oil extracted from the fruit of Persea Americana.

Avi Naturals: The company offers avocado oil extracted from the pulp of the avocado fruit.

Avocado Global Pte Ltd.: The company offers avocado oils such as Acado pure avocado oil.

Avocado oil market: Segmentation analysis

By product

Refined avocado oil



The refined avocado oil segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Refined avocado oils are available in three main forms, namely extra virgin avocado oil, virgin avocado oil, and others. Many manufacturers, such as Chosen Foods LLC, have introduced different varieties of avocado oil. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment.



Crude avocado oil

By distribution channel

Offline



Online

By geography

North America



North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The avocado oil market in North America is mostly centered in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Over the forecast period, growing awareness about a healthy lifestyle will support the market expansion for avocado oil in North America.

will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The avocado oil market in is mostly centered in the US, , and . Over the forecast period, growing awareness about a healthy lifestyle will support the market expansion for avocado oil in .

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights into the following aspects:

What is the size of the global avocado oil market?

What will be the size of the global avocado oil market in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the global avocado oil market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global avocado oil market?

The avocado oil market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Avocado Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 516.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled A.G. Industries, AMD Oil Sales LLC, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Avocado Global Pte Ltd., Avocado Oil New Zealand Ltd., Bella Vado, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Bo International, Chosen Foods LLC, Crofts Ltd., Kevala International LLC, La Tourangelle Inc., Olivado Ltd., Plenty Foods, Storinos Quality Products, SVA Naturals, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Village Press, and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global avocado oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global avocado oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Refined avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Refined avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Refined avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Refined avocado oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Refined avocado oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Crude avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Crude avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Crude avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Crude avocado oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Crude avocado oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A.G. Industries

Exhibit 112: A.G. Industries - Overview



Exhibit 113: A.G. Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: A.G. Industries - Key offerings

12.4 AMD Oil Sales LLC

Exhibit 115: AMD Oil Sales LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: AMD Oil Sales LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AMD Oil Sales LLC - Key offerings

12.5 AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: AOS Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AOS Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: AOS Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Avi Naturals

Exhibit 121: Avi Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 122: Avi Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Avi Naturals - Key offerings

12.7 Avocado Global Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Avocado Global Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Avocado Global Pte Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Avocado Global Pte Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Avocado Global Pte Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Bella Vado

Exhibit 128: Bella Vado - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 129: Bella Vado - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 130: Bella Vado - Key offerings

12.9 BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH

Exhibit 131: BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Bo International

Exhibit 134: Bo International - Overview



Exhibit 135: Bo International - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Bo International - Key offerings

12.11 Chosen Foods LLC

Exhibit 137: Chosen Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Chosen Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Chosen Foods LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Kevala International LLC

Exhibit 140: Kevala International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kevala International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kevala International LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Olivado Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Olivado Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Olivado Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Olivado Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Plenty Foods

Exhibit 146: Plenty Foods - Overview



Exhibit 147: Plenty Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Plenty Foods - Key offerings

12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 149: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The Village Press

Exhibit 154: The Village Press - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Village Press - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: The Village Press - Key offerings

12.17 Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

