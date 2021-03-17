Avocados From Mexico Expands Partnership With Iconic Mexican Artist, Thalia Sodi, With Launch Of Avocado Nation Studios

Thalia Sodi, the global superstar singer, songwriter, author and entrepreneur will partner with AFM once again for a brand-new campaign titled, "Salud, Ejercicio y Grasas Buenas" con Thalia, meaning "Health, Fitness & Good Fats" with Thalia. Thalia's Spanish channel will be centered around health, wellness and ways to incorporate the heart-healthy fruit into diet and exercise routines. Thalia's Avocado Nation Studios content series is an extension of a partnership forged last year with her brand , "Cooking Healthy with Thalia," a consumer program that promoted the positive impact avocados have as part of a healthy diet.

"Avocados are a staple in my diet and overall lifestyle, and I am thrilled to work with Avocados From Mexico once again," said Thalia. "After the challenges of the past year, health and wellness are more important than ever. Adding avocados, which have good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, into the mix makes it fun and delicious. I can't wait to show viewers my tips and tricks for healthy eating with Avocados From Mexico!"

Thalia leads a roster of top content creators that have partnered with Avocados From Mexico to develop various videos that both entertain and educate audiences about avocados. Deborah Berebichez, the first Mexican woman to graduate from Stanford University with a PhD in Physics and a data scientist, TV host, educator and entrepreneur, explores the science of avocados. Instagram darlings Mila and Emma Stauffer have a channel detailing their adorable adventures with AFM, while Ally Brooke of the girl group Fifth Harmony takes viewers along with her for a virtual tour across the U.S. Additionally, AFM has partnered with Atlas Obscura to produce humorous and unique videos such as a parody of reality dating shows and an avocado fashion show.

"We're proud and thrilled to be working with Thalia again and to add these influencers to the AFM family," said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing and e-commerce at Avocados From Mexico. "Thalia is admired by Hispanic audiences for her music and healthy lifestyle, so we could not imagine a better spokesperson to promote the positive impacts avocados have on health and wellness to our Hispanic consumers. Given her heritage and longtime love of avocados, Thalia fully embodies the essence of our brand."

Avocado Nation Studios is part of AFM's new Avocado Nation platform, which is powered by Artificial Intelligence that allows AFM to leverage its consumers' preferences to deliver highly personalized content.

"The variety of content we've produced goes to show that avocados truly are for everyone," said Kinser. "Just as avocados are so versatile and enjoyed in different ways, we've strived to create content for all preferences and look forward to delivering personally curated video recommendations."

Avocado fans can explore a host of content creators and more by visiting https://www.theavocadonation.com/.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Thalia

Thalia is a superstar singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, actress, fashion designer and digital influencer. She rose to fame after starring in various telenovelas that have been translated into several languages and have aired in more than 180 countries with a viewership of more than two billion people worldwide. She has had 29 Top 10 singles — 15 of which went to No. 1 — and has sold more than 50 million records, making her one of the bestselling Latina artists of all time. Her most recent album, Valiente, features four hit singles and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow Thalia on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Ivonne Kinser

Head of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce

Avocados From Mexico

[email protected]

Michelle Ciciyasvili

Authentic Brands Group – Thalia

[email protected]

Scarlet Manzueta

Authentic Brands Group – Thalia

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

Related Links

https://avocadosfrommexico.com

