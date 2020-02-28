Avocados From Mexico Forges New Partnerships With Iconic Mexican Artist Thalia Sodi And MyFitnessPal.com

"Cooking Healthy with Thalia" AFM's " Cooking Healthy with Thalia" challenge will offer consumers a once in a lifetime opportunity to interact directly with Thalia for an entire month, which began on February 28.

"I am so excited to partner with Avocados From Mexico for 'Cooking Healthy with Thalia," said Thalia. "Exercising and eating healthy have always been important to me and avocados are one of my all-time favorite fruits. I can't wait to share these delicious recipes with my fans."

Users can sign up online at https://avocadosfrommexico.com/thalia/ to kick off their "Cooking Healthy with Thalia" experience. They can then continue to engage with the program via text, email and voice messages that offer healthy lifestyle tips, avocado recipes and creative ways to enjoy avocados. Additionally, subscribers will have the opportunity to cook alongside Thalia and Chef Pati Jinich via tutorial videos featuring delicious healthy avocado recipes.

"Thalia is admired by audiences everywhere, not only for her music, but also for her healthy lifestyle. Born and raised in Mexico, she epitomizes AFM's heritage, making her the perfect spokesperson for this initiative and we are thrilled to partner with her," said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing at Avocados From Mexico.

To receive communications from "Cooking Healthy with Thalia" visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/thalia/.

Engaging with the MyFitnessPal Community

Avocados From Mexico targeted the MyFitnessPal health and fitness community during October, September and January 2020, and encouraged avocado lovers to eat more avocados and pursue healthier lifestyles. The platform challenged users to log 30 or more avocados on MyFitnessPal.com within the campaign period, with opportunities for participants to win prizes.

"The partnership with MyFitnessPal was a no-brainer," says Ivonne Kinser. "Avocados are already wildly popular on the platform as the second most-logged item in 2018, and we saw an important increase in avocado logs since beginning our work with them, resulting in more than 562K participants and over 195,684 avocados logged on the platform.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About The Thalia Sodi™ Brand

Created by Thalia, one of the most successful and influential Latina artists of all time, Thalia Sodi is a lifestyle brand encompassing multiple categories including, fashion, footwear, jewelry and accessories, beauty, fragrance and home. Designed for the modern woman, Thalia Sodi embodies the confident, feminine and full of life spirit that inspires women around the world. Thalia Sodi is currently available in over 3,000 points of distribution.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow Thalia on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and Snapchat.

Media Contacts:

Ivonne Kinser

Avocados From Mexico

ikinser@avocadosfrommexico.com

214.493.3568

Michelle Ciciyasvili

The Thalia Sodi™ Brand / Authentic Brands Group

mciciyasvili@abg-nyc.com

646.380.5836

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

Related Links

https://avocadosfrommexico.com/thalia

