Avocados From Mexico Launches Avocado Nation, Personalized AI-Driven Platform To Satisfy America's Strong Appetite For Avocados

Further cementing themselves as innovators in produce marketing, AFM will use their Consumer Data Platform (CDP) as the core of Avocado Nation to analyze all interactions within the platform and personalize engagement per content type, per individual consumer. This information feeds into the CDP's algorithms, which then offer predictions and recommendations about what content would be more engaging for each individual user.

"Our AFM devotees have taught us that we feed and fuel so many aspects of consumers lives; Avocado Nation is a prime example of how we're using AI-technology to predict and meet our consumers' needs," said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing and e-commerce at Avocados From Mexico. "Avocados have transcended from being a delicious fruit to now being seen as a pop culture icon, and we're proud to launch content and fresh ways to engage that keep avocados in this well-loved position."

The Avocado Nation platform is three-pronged, with several ways for consumers to engage with AFM. Avocado enthusiasts can now learn more – and find joy in – the many benefits of avocados through:

Avocado Nation Studios: A compilation of entertaining videos produced through AFM's partnership with popular content creators. Video recommendations become more personalized over time as the platform learns viewers' content preferences. Content creators have produced over 70 videos (and counting) in partnership with AFM.

The collection offers six different styles for each of the top sports and fitness activities practiced by women in the US: Running, hiking, tennis, golf, cycling, and general fitness such as gym, aerobics, yoga and Pilates.

The limited-time collection can't be purchased; however, consumers can enter to win items from the line by sharing their favorite items to their social media channels.



The limited-time collection can't be purchased; however, consumers can enter to win items from the line by sharing their favorite items to their social media channels.

Avocado Rewards: Avocado shoppers everywhere will now be rewarded with AFM's new loyalty program. Registered consumers can submit their shopping receipts through Avocado Nation to gain reward points with every purchase.

Avocado Nation is the latest testament of how Avocados From Mexico is transforming the produce industry. Last year, the brand was named to Fast Company's list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators – the first produce brand to achieve this honor following many breakthrough "industry firsts" led by AFM.

"Avocado Nation was brought to life through a powerful combination of creativity and technology, something we pride ourselves in at AFM," said Kinser. "We hope consumers enjoy the platform and get the most out of their purchases of and interactions with Avocados From Mexico."

Consumers can explore Avocado Nation by visiting https://www.theavocadonation.com/.

