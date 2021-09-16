Avocados From Mexico To Score Big at Retail This Fall Football Season

Football season marks the top occasion where avocados are served and prepared, and there are more than 600 football viewing occasions during a season. 1 Nearly half of all avocado eaters say they plan to eat avocados – most often guacamole – during those football games, making the season a key window for avocados in the United States. 1 In fact, Mexican avocados are the only avocados that are available all year round making the Avocados From Mexico brand the market leader from October through December. Since 2017, avocado consumption has grown 38% during the October-November-December time period. 2 As a result of the brand's focus on fulfilling shoppers needs for more avocados during their favorite football activities, last year's growth during the OND months was up 15% between 2019 and 2020. 2

This year, the brand is taking its strong football connection to the next level, with two national shopper programs that bring in the value of important CPG partners, drive traffic to store and offer valuable consumer prizes that will engage shoppers:

Avocados From Mexico and Takis® Snacks Partner To Bring Intense Flavor To The Field – Avocados From Mexico has partnered with Takis® snacks rolled corn tortilla chips to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month (mid-September to mid-October) and give shoppers the chance to win an MVP trip on a private jet to the football game of their choice. From September 13 to October 11 , shoppers can enter the GAMETIME GuacSTAR program by scanning the QR code on custom Avocados From Mexico x Takis® football shaped bins in participating retailers nationwide or by visiting https://avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper/gametime-guac-star/. Additionally, $10,000 worth of football gameday ticket packages will be given away as secondary prizes.



To further support retailer activities this fall, Avocados From Mexico is also debuting a cash retail incentive contest to support Guac the Tailgate. The contest is open to any retailer that orders and uses Avocado From Mexico display materials. Retailers can still participate by contacting their AFM regional director to order free displays. 3

"Football and avocados are inextricably linked – it's just not a football party without fresh guacamole. As the only brand of avocados available year-round, we've been able to focus on this hard-to-tackle season to drive even more opportunity for avocado consumption during the October, November and December months," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico. "These new programs are some of the most engaging we've ever offered – bringing even more excitement to avocados in store and beyond. Football is a national sporting pastime event which brings people together and Avocados From Mexico is at the center of these celebrations."

For more on these programs including tailgate tips and seasonal recipes visit AvocadosFromMexico.com and check out the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Takis

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the US snack division of Grupo Bimbo. An exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas with a strong presence in the largest markets within U.S. territory. Takis snacks are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties, such as Takis Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis Waves (ridge potato chips), Takis Hot Nuts (double crunch snack nuts) , Takis Stix (corn snacks), Takis Pop! (Ready-to-eat popcorn), Takis snacks are for the strong. The brave. The daring. www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

