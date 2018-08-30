Avocados From Peru To Treat Yankees Baseball Fans To Free Peruvian Avocado Toppings During Labor Day Weekend Games

"We are thrilled to be a part of the first of its kind three-way collaboration between AFP, CBS and Yankee Stadium," said Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of AFP. "Given the success we have seen through previous MLB partnerships, we look forward to expanding our reach to New York Yankees baseball fans and further becoming an integral part of American's MLB experience during the Summer and Fall."

Along with providing free Peruvian avocado toppings, AFP will also be taking over the WCBS-FM 101.1 homepage, airing promotional videos inside and outside the stadium (first in the category), and hosting 'Text to Win' contests throughout the games giving away AFP prize packs to various lucky winners.

Earlier this year, AFP executed a similar promotion and treated Orioles baseball fans to a free topping of Peruvian avocado during the Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays game in Oriole Park at Camden yards. Hundreds of baseball fans created the infamous "Avodog" with their free topping, among many other Peruvian avocado-inspired dishes.

With nearly 20 essential vitamins and minerals, no sodium or cholesterol, and gluten free, it's no secret why Peruvian Avocados are America's favorite nutrient dense superfood.

For fans unable to attend the Labor Day weekend baseball games at Yankee Stadium, check out the AFP website to find delicious recipes to serve at your holiday weekend BBQ: www.avocadosfromperu.com or click here to download a free copy of the Avocados From Peru Cookbook.

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission



The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2011 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC's promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. through September.

For more information about the PAC please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com

SOURCE Peruvian Avocado Commission

Related Links

http://www.avocadosfromperu.com

