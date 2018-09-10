Avocados, the World's Favorite Superfood, Receives Michelin Star Treatment

Established in 1900, this is the first time the iconic Michelin Guide will be collaborating with a fresh agricultural product (see video here for insights on the collaboration). The inaugural event highlights the evolving British and Irish culinary landscape and attracts the world's leading chefs, restaurateurs and food writers. This is the perfect occasion to showcase the versatility and uniqueness of this popular superfood, which has become a staple in many international gourmet cuisines.

Whatley Manor resident chef Niall Keating, winner of the 2018 Young Chef of the Year award, will demonstrate how to recreate delicious dishes including avocado, tofu and caviar and avocado macaroons; highlighting the pleasure and ease of cooking with avocados. The renowned chef will take audiences through an exclusive journey on how to replicate avocado-inspired Michelin-style dishes at home.

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with the Michelin Guide at this year's Michelin Star Revelation Great Britain and Ireland event," said World Avocado Organization and Avocados From Peru CEO Xavier Equihua. "The awards have a long and rich history and this year is no different with an incredible selection of talented chefs. Many of the finest Michelin-starred restaurants are already serving stunning avocado dishes in the UK and Ireland, and we look forward to working with leading chefs to continue to inspire the British and Irish restaurant scenes."

In celebration of the collaboration, both the WAO and the Michelin Guide today released special print and e-format editions of their cookbook and guide.

The WAO has also created the first ever Michelin Avocado Map highlighting some of the eclectic avocado dishes available at restaurants across the UK, including The Greenhouse and Indian favourite, Jamavar. Whether you prefer avocado for a starter, main or dessert – or have discerning or simple tastes – there is something for everyone in all corners of the UK.

The Michelin Guide Awards mark a momentous end to 2018 for the WAO. This year, Spain and Colombia joined existing avocado producing country members to officially promote the consumption of avocados to consumers for the first time in the UK and the rest of Europe. The WAO has also produced a special edition of the first avocado beer made in Europe, which will also be showcased at today's event.

The World Avocado Organization's (WAO) primary purpose is to promote and increase the consumption and awareness of avocados in international markets. It was established in February 2016 as an international non-profit organization. (The Peruvian Avocado Commission is headquartered in Washington, D.C and is a founding member of The World Avocado Organization). Based in Washington, D.C., the WAO represents the world's largest avocado producers, exporters and importers, including Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Columbia, Spain, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and the United States of America.

The EU, including the UK, is one of the fastest growing markets worldwide and already is the second-largest market for imported avocados in the world. It is expected to grow by at least 15 percent per year in the next five years.

