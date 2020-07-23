Avoid Overpaying For Used Cars With CARFAX

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX continues to help used car shoppers make sure they get most accurate pricing. CARFAX launched two new additions to their national television ad campaign focused on stopping the shame of overpaying for used cars. The ads help car buyers understand that CARFAX.com is the best place to shop for used cars. CARFAX has the most accident and damage information, and research suggests consumers overpay for used cars by about $500 on average if they don't know about damage information reported to CARFAX.

"CARFAX and Car Fox continue to relentlessly pursue ways to help consumers shop and buy used cars," said Scott Fredericks, CARFAX Vice President of Marketing. "Millions of shoppers come to CARFAX.com every day in search of their next vehicle, knowing CARFAX can not only provide the vehicle history that's been reported to us, but information to help price vehicles accurately. The best way to prevent buyer's remorse from overpaying on a used car is to always look for Car Fox, who is determined to help make sure you're getting a great deal."

The new ads were made in collaboration once again with Oscar-winning creative studio Framestore. In each ad, Car Fox delivers the message of finding cars that are priced more accurately based on CARFAX information. Tens of thousands of dealers use CARFAX History-Based Value to help reassure customers that they're paying the right price.

"CARFAX is uniquely positioned to help us provide value based on VIN-specific history," said Shaun Kniffin, Director of Marketing for Germain Motor Company. "We've found great success listing our vehicles on CARFAX.com, primarily because of the transparency it provides to our customers. They can feel more confident in their car-buying decision because they are receiving both the CARFAX Vehicle History Report and CARFAX History-Based Value."

The spots humorously depict less-informed buyers sharing their embarrassing online car shopping experience so that others can prevent similar mistakes. Fifteen and 30-second versions of the ads titled 'Car Fox & Shrubs' and 'Car Fox & Bob' began airing recently on network and cable TV stations nationwide.

Buying a car is the second largest purchase most people make. At CARFAX.com, consumers start their search by requesting vehicles with specific vehicle history. The search results show cars that match their choices based on information reported to CARFAX, along with the CARFAX History-Based Value that helps determine which cars are a "Great-", "Good-" and "Fair Value" compared to the asking price. Every vehicle listed comes with a free CARFAX Report provided by the selling dealer.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

About Framestore

Framestore is an Oscar-winning creative studio that uses innovative talent and technology to create high-end images for every platform. Framestore partners with clients ranging from Hollywood studios through to advertisers, ad agencies, production companies and video game developers. In addition to being recognized for its globally celebrated visual effects, Framestore has more recently made its name as an innovator in the digital space by focusing on the immersive engagement potential of interactive visual effects.

