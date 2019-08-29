Avoid Trampoline Injuries

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trampolines can be enjoyable entertainment for children and adults during the summer months. This low impact, rhythmic movement can improve coordination and strengthen the musculoskeletal system by increasing bone mass. However, this fun indoor and outdoor activity may cause serious injuries if proper precautions are not taken.

According to research published in the January 1, 2019 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, "trampoline and jump parks have been linked to a higher percentage of total fractures among pediatric and adult patients when compared with home trampolines."

In 2018, there were 313,850 trampoline-related injuries treated in emergency departments, doctors' offices and clinics, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"Many injuries come from multiple people jumping at once," states L. Reid Nichols, MD, FAAOS, pediatric orthopaedic surgeon and spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). "To limit injuries, ensure only one participant on a trampoline at a time. Trampolines are fun, but the injuries can be devastating. Ensure rules are implemented and followed. Check also with your insurance rider before purchasing a home trampoline."

Exercise caution while jumping on a trampoline by following these simple tips from orthopaedic surgeons at the AAOS:

Do not allow children younger than six years of age to use trampolines.

Provide attentive adult supervision, proper safety measures and instruction when trampolines are used for physical education, competitive gymnastics, diving training and other similar activities.

Ensure that spotters are present when participants are jumping. Somersaults or high-risk maneuvers should be avoided without proper supervision and instruction; these maneuvers should be attempted only with proper use of protective equipment, such as a harness.

Place the trampoline-jumping surface at ground level.

Ensure that supporting bars, strings and surrounding landing surfaces have adequate protective padding that is in good condition and appropriately placed.

Regularly check equipment for safety conditions; discard worn or damaged equipment if replacement parts are unavailable.

Do not rely only on safety net enclosures for injury prevention; most injuries occur on the trampoline surface.

Remove trampoline ladders after use to prevent unsupervised access by young children.

