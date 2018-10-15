Avon Named America's Best Customer Service Online Beauty Destination By "Newsweek"

Avon makes shopping for beauty products online easy with a host of services for customers so they can find their correct shade or perfect skin care regimen with confidence. Whether a customer chooses to live chat with a specialist, use the digital skin care advisor tool, or contact the company via phone or email, experts are on hand to answer questions and give advice, making the shopping experience simple and fun.

Avon.com is a one-stop shop for everyone on your holiday gift list. From the limited edition Iconic Beauty collection inspired by the timeless glamour of Avon, to festive stocking stuffers, to the perfect hostess gifts for your holiday parties, and beauty innovations like the celebrated ANEW Clinical Unlimited Lashes Lash and Brow Activating Serum, there is truly a gift for everyone.

This weekend, online holiday shoppers will have a variety of Avon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals:

Black Friday November 21 – November 24:

Avon is offering 20% off, free shipping and a Holiday On-the-Go gift with purchase that includes a makeup case and a selection of best-selling products including Skin So Soft Body Wash, ANEW Clean Cleanser, Wide Awake Mascara, True Color Lipstick and ANEW Power Serum.

Cyber Monday November 25-28:

Avon customers will receive 20% off their orders along with free shipping and a choice of beauty A Boxes filled with fan favorites including ANEW skin care and Avon True Color cosmetics.

Avon products are available at www.avon.com or through Avon Representatives.

About New Avon LLC

New Avon LLC ("Avon") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Avon True Color, Espira, and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 130-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com.

Contact:

Paige Cali

Avon

paige.cali@avonusa.com

SOURCE New Avon LLC

Related Links

http://avon.com

