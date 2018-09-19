Avon Products Appoints New General Manager To Drive Growth In India

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE :AVP ), a global leader in direct selling of beauty products, today announced that Dronacharya Chakraborty has been appointed General Manager, India, effective immediately. Mr. Chakraborty will report to Bill Rahn, Global Vice President, Asia Pacific (APAC). The appointment advances Avon's strategy to drive growth and better capture the significant opportunity in India, a market in which Avon has 50% brand awareness but low penetration.

Mr. Chakraborty brings 20 years of experience in direct selling and the personal care industry. He joins Avon from PM International India Pvt. Ltd., a direct selling company where he was General Manager, Sales. Prior to that, Mr. Chakraborty spent 12 years with Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd. in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Director for Government Affairs and Director for Sales & Distributor Communications.

"We are delighted to welcome a proven leader of Drona's caliber to our Asia Pacific team," commented Jan Zijderveld, Chief Executive Officer of Avon. "In addition to expertise in our categories and strong track record in direct selling, Drona brings a deep understanding of and familiarity with the large and growing Indian market. I'm confident he'll be an asset to the team as we work to strengthen our capabilities to ensure we deliver on our plans for growth in the region."

"I am excited to join Avon to work with Bill and his team to advance expansion and growth in the Asia-Pacific region," said Chakrabory. "Avon's strong brand recognition represents a compelling opportunity, both globally and in the vibrant Indian market. Having spent a majority of my career in the direct selling industry, I believe strongly in the value proposition of the model and its relevance in emerging economies. I look forward to working with the team to capture these opportunities."

About Avon Products, Inc.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Avon's efforts to drive growth and capture market share. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

