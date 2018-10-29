Avon Products to Focus on Developing Compelling Consumer Propositions and Continuing to Rejuvenate the Avon Brand with Appointment of New Chief Beauty & Brand Officer

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) ("the Company") a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty and related products, today announced the appointment of James Thompson as Chief Beauty & Brand Officer, effective November 1st 2018. James joins Avon following a 24-year career at Diageo PLC, most recently serving as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Diageo North America.

James will focus on leveraging the strength of Avon's beauty marketing and innovation to create more agile category teams that will be structured to work much more closely with Avon's markets. He will also spearhead the rejuvenation of Avon's brand. James will report to Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Myers.

During his tenure with Diageo, James worked on three different continents where he led a fundamental strategic overhaul and restructuring, including a culture and organisation transformation. As Global Managing Director of Diageo's Luxury Portfolio, he led a total review of the portfolio resulting in the company accelerating growth to gain leadership of the luxury drinks market despite a slowdown in the market. Prior to that he was Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Diageo Asia Pacific and Global Travel. Before Diageo James spent 10 years at Unilever PLC, serving in various marketing positions.

"Chief Beauty & Brand Officer is a strategically vital role at Avon, and we couldn't be more pleased to have an executive of James' caliber join us," said Jonathan. "James has a well established track record of turning around large and small brands throughout the world at both luxury and mainstream price points. We are confident that James' breadth of experience, in-depth digital capabilities, and new product marketing and innovation expertise will further deepen Avon's connection with its consumers and representatives."

"I am eager to join Avon and help lead a brand that has been a hallmark of women's beauty and empowerment for over a century," said James. "I am looking forward to interacting directly with consumers as we work to modernise the brand and focus on creating an Avon that supports women–and their beauty needs more than ever before."

With James' appointment, Avon's current GVP, Global Brand Marketing, Alex Long, will transition to GVP, Global Commercial Marketing to drive marketing execution, brochure excellence & revenue growth management across the organisation.

