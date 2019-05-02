Avon Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019









Change vs 1Q18

Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted1 (Non-

GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted1 (Non-

GAAP) Total US$ Reportable Segment Revenue $1,181.4

$1,181.4

(14)%

(14)% Total C$1 Reportable Segment Revenue Change







(3)%

(3)% Gross Margin 56.4%

56.8%

(200) bps

(160) bps Operating Margin (0.3)%

4.5%

(350) bps

50 bps Diluted EPS $(0.09)

$0.03

$(0.03)

$0.05 Effective Tax Rate (433.3)%

54.2%

*

* Free Cash Flow1 $(117.1)

$(117.1)

$6.2

$6.2















*Calculation not meaningful















Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO, said, "We are pleased with the progress that we have made in the first quarter. We delivered constant-dollar revenue improvements in three of our four geographical segments, adjusted operating margin expansion of 50 basis points and free cash flow1 in line with seasonal trends, as we continue to make progress deploying our Open Up Avon strategies."

Mr. Zijderveld continued, "In the first quarter, our journey to Open Up Avon progressed, offering More Value, More Access and Improved Productivity for our millions of Representatives and customers. Our relentless focus on revenue growth management, including less discounting and more targeted and effective incentives and promotion management led to a 6% improvement in Average Orders and drove overall price/mix up 8% across our portfolio. Asia Pacific showed strong growth, as evidenced by expanded customer access and strong e-Commerce sales. Our ongoing focus on training contributed to continued improvement in Representative productivity. We are further reducing our costs, driving efficiencies and simplifying our business."

Mr. Zijderveld underscored, "Empowering women around the world to more productively and effectively build successful social selling businesses and generate relevant earnings remains core to our strategy and the key driver of our future growth."

Gustavo Arnal, Avon CFO, said, "I am excited to join Avon at such a pivotal time in its transformation journey. I look forward to helping Jan and the management team continue to drive the Open Up Avon strategy and build on the steps already taken to create a simpler, leaner and more agile business. The Company made good progress in the first quarter. I will work with senior leaders to sharpen the key focus areas to accelerate shareholder value creation."



Highlights for First-Quarter 2019:

Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 14% in reported currency and 3% in constant dollars. Increases in Asia Pacific , South Latin America and North Latin America were offset by a decline in Europe , Middle East & Africa . Price/mix increased 8% with increases reported in all segments.

, and were offset by a decline in , & . Price/mix increased 8% with increases reported in all segments. Gross Margin of 56.4%. Adjusted Gross Margin decreased 160 basis points to 56.8%, unfavorably impacted primarily by foreign exchange, partially offset by the favorable net impact of price and mix.

Operating Margin of (0.3)%. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 50 basis points to 4.5%, driven by cost savings initiatives that more than offset the change in Gross Margin.

Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.09 . Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.03 , compared with Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.02 for first-quarter 2018.

. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of , compared with Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share of for first-quarter 2018. Average order in constant dollars from Reportable Segments increased 6%, driven by increases in all segments.

Active Representatives and Ending Representatives, both from Reportable Segments, each declined 9%, with decreases reported in all segments but largely driven by declines in Brazil and Russia .

and . Foreign currency unfavorably impacted Diluted Loss Per Share by an estimated $0.01 per share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share by an estimated $0.03 per share, driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar against the currencies of the countries in which the Company operates.

Adjustments to First-Quarter 2019 GAAP Results to Arrive at Adjusted Results

During the first quarter of 2019, the following adjustments were made to GAAP results to arrive at Adjusted results and, in total, increased Diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.12:

The Company recorded costs to implement ("CTI") restructuring within operating profit of approximately $54 million . Partially offsetting these costs was a gain on the sale of the China manufacturing facility of approximately $10 million for a net adjustment to income from continuing operations of approximately $43 million before tax (approximately $40 million after tax), primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative. The costs recorded within operating profit were primarily related to headcount reductions and professional services.





. Partially offsetting these costs was a gain on the sale of the manufacturing facility of approximately for a net adjustment to income from continuing operations of approximately before tax (approximately after tax), primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative. The costs recorded within operating profit were primarily related to headcount reductions and professional services. The Company recorded a transaction fee of approximately $4 million before and after tax.

First-Quarter 2019 Segment and Top Market Review (compared with first-quarter 2018)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019































SEGMENT RESULTS



























($ in millions)































Revenue

Active

Representatives

Average

Order

C$

Units

Sold

Price/

Mix C$

Ending

Representatives

US$

C$









Revenue & Drivers Reported

(GAAP)

% var.

vs

1Q18

% var.

vs

1Q18

% var. vs

1Q18

% var.

vs

1Q18

% var.

vs

1Q18

% var.

vs

1Q18

% var. vs

1Q18































Europe, Middle

East & Africa $ 458.7

(19)%

(9)%

(12)%

3%

(15)%

6%

(12)% South Latin

America 414.7

(17)

1

(6)

7

(11)

12

(7) North Latin

America 192.7

(1)

1

(8)

9

(3)

4

(12) Asia Pacific 115.3

3

7

(12)

19

(1)

8

(6) Total from

reportable

segments 1,181.4

(14)

(3)

(9)

6

(11)

8

(9) Other operating

segments and

business

activities 5.5

(74)

(73)

*

*

*

*

* Total Avon $ 1,186.9

(15)%

(4)%

(9)%

5%

(12)%

8%

(10)%





































Operating Profit/Margin

2019 Operating Profit US$

2019 Operating Margin US$

Change in

US$ vs

1Q18

Change in

C$ vs

1Q18

















Segment profit/margin















Europe, Middle East & Africa

$ 59.2

12.9%

(20) bps

20 bps South Latin America

23.8

5.7

20

150 North Latin America

16.5

8.6

(200)

(200) Asia Pacific

16.7

14.5

520

500 Total from reportable segments

116.2

9.8

10

60

















Other operating segments and

business activities

.6











Unallocated global expenses

(63.1)











CTI restructuring initiatives

(53.5)











Other Items

(4.1)











Total Avon Reported (GAAP)

$ (3.9)

(0.3)%

(350) bps

(180) bps

















Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 53.7

4.5%

50 bps

150 bps

























* Calculation not meaningful



Other operating segments and business activities include revenue from the sale of products to New Avon LLC since the separation of the Company's North America business into New Avon LLC on March 1, 2016 and ongoing royalties from the licensing of the Company's name and products. Other operating segments and business activities in 2018 also included the business results for Australia and New Zealand, which the Company exited in 2018.

For a reconciliation of the difference between Reported (GAAP) and Adjusted (Non-GAAP), see "Supplemental Schedule - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release.





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 Revenue - % var. vs 1Q18

Reported

(US$)

Reported

(C$)

Top Market Revenue Drivers Europe, Middle East & Africa

(19)%

(9)%



South Latin America

(17)%

1%



North Latin America

(1)%

1%



Asia Pacific

3%

7%

















Brazil

(17)%

(2)%

impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives, partially offset by higher average

order Mexico

—%

2%

impacted by higher average order, partially offset by a decrease in Active

Representatives Argentina

(27)%

45%

impacted by higher average order, including the impact of inflationary pricing Philippines

10%

12%

impacted by higher average order, partially offset by a decrease in Active

Representatives Russia

(31)%

(19)%

impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives

First-Quarter 2019 Cash Flow Review (compared with first-quarter 2018)





Three Months Ended

March 31











2019

2018

Change

vs

1Q18

Drivers Net cash used by operating

activities of continuing

operations

$ (142.7)

$ (96.3)

$ (46.4)

Driven by changes in working capital including a reduction in accounts

payable and accrued liabilities due to the timing of payments, including

payments related to CTI restructuring, partially offset by a reduction in

inventory associated with Open Up Avon.

























Net cash provided (used)

by investing activities of continuing

operations

$ 25.6

$ (27.0)

$ 52.6

Primarily due to net proceeds from the sale of the China manufacturing

facility. Free Cash Flow

$ (117.1)

$ (123.3)

$ 6.2



























Net cash provided by financing

activities of continuing

operations

$ 18.0

$ 0.4

$ 17.6

Mainly due to the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the China

manufacturing facility, which included an amount to be used to settle

former intercompany debt, partially offset by debt issuance costs related to

the new revolving credit facility entered into in February 2019. The China

manufacturing debt was subsequently settled in April 2019.

Subsequent Event

Sale of New Avon

In April 2019, the Company signed an agreement with LG Household & Health Care Ltd. to sell its 19.9% ownership interest in New Avon, a privately-held company that is majority-owned and managed by an affiliate of Cerberus.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. will acquire all of the interests of New Avon for $125.0 in cash, of which Avon will receive $24.9 in cash for its 19.9% share. The closing is expected to occur on September 30, 2019.

Conference call

Avon will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss its quarterly results. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 407-0789 in North America or (201) 689-8562 from international locations. The call and related slide presentation will be webcast live at investor.avonworldwide.com and can be accessed or downloaded from that site for a period of one year. A telephonic playback of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, May 2, 2019 through May 16, 2019. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13689507. Please note that the Company intends to file its Form 10-Q on May 3, 2019.

About Avon Products, Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1 billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

Footnotes

1 "Adjusted" items refer to financial measures that are derived from measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. Other Adjusted financial measures that the Company refers to include constant dollar ("C$") items and Free Cash Flow which the Company defines as net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations plus net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations. All of these adjusted items are Non-GAAP financial measures as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" description at the end of this release and the reconciliations the Company provides of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's growth and long-term success, and improved representative engagement and service. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Avon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.





AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Percent Change

March 31



2019

2018

Net sales $ 1,116.2

$ 1,309.6 (15)% Other revenue 70.7

83.9

Total revenue 1,186.9

1,393.5 (15)%









Cost of sales 517.0

579.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses 673.8

768.9

Operating (loss) profit (3.9)

44.9 *









Interest expense 33.2

36.2

Loss on extinguishment of debt and credit facilities 2.0

—

Interest income (1.7)

(4.2)

Other (income) expense, net (22.6)

2.5

Gain on sale of business (10.3)

—

Total other expenses 0.6

34.5











(Loss) income from continuing operations, before income taxes (4.5)

10.4 * Income taxes (19.5)

(31.5)











Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (24.0)

(21.1)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (9.5)

—











Net loss (33.5)

(21.1) (59)% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.8

0.8

Net loss attributable to Avon $ (32.7)

$ (20.3) (61)%









Loss per share (1)







Basic







Basic EPS from continuing operations $ (0.07)

$ (0.06) (17)% Basic EPS from discontinued operations (0.02)

— * Basic EPS attributable to Avon $ (0.09)

$ (0.06) (50%)









Diluted







Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (0.07)

$ (0.06) (17%) Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (0.02)

— * Diluted EPS attributable to Avon $ (0.09)

$ (0.06) (50%)









Weighted-average shares outstanding:







Basic 442.2

440.9

Diluted 442.2

440.9











* Calculation not meaningful







(1) Under the two-class method, loss per share is calculated using net loss allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net loss by the loss allocable to participating securities and earnings allocated to convertible preferred stock. Net loss allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was ($38.6) and ($26.0) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2018 (Audited) and March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (In millions)





March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 406.4



$ 532.7

Restricted cash

17.0



—

Accounts receivable, net

340.9



349.7

Inventories

532.3



542.0

Prepaid expenses and other

255.2



272.0

Held for sale assets

15.7



65.6

Total current assets

1,567.5



1,762.0











Property, plant and equipment, at cost

1,200.5



1,207.8

Less accumulated depreciation

(657.3)



(650.2)

Property, plant and equipment, net

543.2



557.6











Right-of-use assets

180.3



—

Goodwill

88.6



87.4

Deferred tax asset

204.2



212.6

Other assets

413.7



390.4

Total assets

2,997.5



3,010.0











Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Deficit







Current Liabilities







Debt maturing within one year

425.4



12.0

Accounts payable

706.0



816.5

Accrued compensation

103.9



85.5

Other accrued liabilities

425.2



451.3

Sales taxes and taxes other than income

94.1



103.9

Income taxes

11.0



15.9

Held for sale liabilities

0.1



11.4

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

9.5



—

Total current liabilities

1,775.2



1,496.5

Long-term debt

1,196.4



1,581.6

Long-term operating lease liability

150.4



—

Employee benefit plans

128.2



128.3

Long-term income taxes

135.3



136.2

Other liabilities

55.2



72.1

Total liabilities

3,440.7



3,414.7











Series C convertible preferred stock

498.3



492.1











Shareholders' Deficit







Common stock

190.6



190.3

Additional paid-in capital

2,302.1



2,303.6

Retained earnings

2,195.4



2,234.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,034.4)



(1,030.4)

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,602.3)



(4,602.3)

Total Avon shareholders' deficit

(948.6)



(904.5)

Noncontrolling interests

7.1



7.7

Total shareholders' deficit

(941.5)



(896.8)

Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred stock and shareholders' deficit

2,997.5



3,010.0













AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended



March 31



2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net loss

$ (33.5)



$ (21.1)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(9.5)



—

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (24.0)



$ (21.1)

Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations, net of tax to net cash used by

operating activities:







Depreciation

20.6



20.8

Amortization

6.6



7.1

Provision for doubtful accounts

29.9



43.1

Provision for obsolescence

6.7



9.7

Share-based compensation

(0.5)



3.8

Revaluation of Argentinian monetary assets and liabilities and other foreign exchange losses

(19.2)



4.6

Deferred income taxes

8.2



1.8

Other

(8.6)



3.2











Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(24.3)



(4.4)

Inventories

4.8



(58.4)

Prepaid expenses and other

38.4



0.1

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(164.2)



(106.3)

Income and other taxes

(12.0)



(0.9)

Noncurrent assets and liabilities

(5.1)



0.6

Net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations

(142.7)



(96.3)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(21.2)



(27.8)

Disposal of assets

0.4



0.8

Net proceeds from sale of business

46.4



—

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations

25.6



(27.0)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Debt, net (maturities of three months or less)

27.2



3.6

Repurchase of common stock

—



(2.7)

Other financing activities

(9.2)



(0.5)

Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations

18.0



0.4











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(6.3)



13.9

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(105.4)



(109.0)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year(1)

536.4



881.5

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2)

431.0



772.5













(1) Includes cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 classified as Held for sale assets in the Company's Consolidated

Balance Sheets at the end of the year in 2018 (2) Includes restricted cash related to the sale of Avon Manufacturing (Guangzhou), Ltd at March 31, 2019.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE (Unaudited) (In millions)

CATEGORY SALES FROM REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (US$)



















Consolidated









Reported



Three Months Ended

March 31

US$

C$



2019

2018

%var.

vs

1Q18

% var.

vs

1Q18 Beauty:















Skincare

$ 349.3



$ 389.1



(10)%

1% Fragrance

298.0



354.0



(16)

(4) Color

189.2



235.7



(20)

(9) Total Beauty

836.5



978.8



(15)

(3) Fashion & Home:















Fashion (jewelry/watches/apparel/

footwear/accessories/children's)

164.3



188.6



(13)

(5) Home (gift & decorative products/housewares/

entertainment & leisure/children's/nutrition)

115.4



129.4



(11)

1 Total Fashion & Home

279.7



318.0



(12)

(2) Net sales from reportable segments

1,116.2



1,296.8



(14)

(3) Other revenue from reportable segments

65.2



75.7



(14)

(2) Total revenue from reportable segments

1,181.4



1,372.5



(14)

(3) Total revenue from Other operating segments and

business activities

5.5



21.0



(74)

(73) Total revenue

$ 1,186.9



$ 1,393.5



(15)

(4)

























AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (In millions, except per share data)

This supplemental schedule provides adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019



Reported (GAAP)

CTI restructuring initiatives

Other items

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Total revenue

$ 1,186.9



$ —



$ —



$ 1,186.9

Cost of sales

517.0



4.3



—



512.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses

673.8



49.2



4.1



620.5

Operating (loss) profit

(3.9)



53.5



4.1



53.7

Gain on sale of business

10.3



(10.3)









—

All other expenses

(10.9)



—



—



(10.9)

(Loss) income from continuing operations, before income

taxes

(4.5)



43.2



4.1



42.8

Income taxes

(19.5)



(3.7)



—



(23.2)

(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (24.0)



$ 39.5



$ 4.1



$ 19.6

























Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ (0.09)















$ 0.03

























Gross margin

56.4 %

0.4



—



56.8 % SG&A as a % of revenue

56.8 %

(4.1)



(0.3)



52.3 % Operating margin

(0.3) %

4.5



0.3



4.5 % Effective tax rate

(433.3) %













54.2 %

























Amounts in the table above may not necessarily sum because the computations are made independently.

Note: The diluted EPS impact for each Non-GAAP item on the table above is not provided due to the participation rights of the Series C convertible preferred stock. The Reported and Adjusted diluted EPS are calculated independently and factor in the participation rights of the Series C convertible preferred stock, and, therefore, would cause the amounts not to sum to Adjusted diluted EPS.







Three Months

Ended March 31, 2019 Net cash (used) by operating activities of continuing operations

$ (142.7) Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations

25.6 Free cash flow

$ (117.1)