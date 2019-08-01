Avon Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
Pricing and Productivity drive Profitability and Cash Flow improvements
GAAP Operating Margin down 130 bps; Adjusted(1) Operating Margin up 190 bps
LONDON, August 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|
Change vs 2Q18
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
Adjusted1 (Non-
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
Adjusted1 (Non-
|
Total US$ Reportable Segment Revenue
|
$1,170.3
|
$1,170.3
|
(12)%
|
(12)%
|
Total C$1 Reportable Segment Revenue Change
|
(5)%
|
(5)%
|
Gross Margin
|
57.7%
|
58.4%
|
(240) bps
|
(170) bps
|
US$ Operating Profit
|
$30.5
|
$89.3
|
(42)%
|
16%
|
Operating Margin
|
2.6%
|
7.6%
|
(130) bps
|
190 bps
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$(0.03)
|
$0.06
|
$0.06
|
$0.09
|
Free Cash Flow1
|
$26.3
|
$26.3
|
$59.6
|
$59.6
Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO, said, "In the second quarter, we continued to execute our Open Up strategy, with pricing and productivity gains which drove adjusted operating margin expansion and improved free cash flow1."
Mr. Zijderveld continued, "Our focus on productivity in the second quarter, including less discounting, more effective incentives, optimizing promotions and more favorable mix, led to a 5% improvement in Average Representative Sales with price/mix up 9%. We have continued to improve mix and tiering by increasing our focus on higher priced categories, like Fragrance, Skin Care, and product bundles. Faster development and launches of on trend innovation has allowed us to leverage pricing power on new items."
Mr. Zijderveld emphasized, "Recruiting and retention remain key areas of focus. Helping Her earn more money while we generate more profitable revenue is key to maintaining a healthier and happier Representative base and crucial to driving our future growth."
Gustavo Arnal, Avon CFO, said, "In the second quarter, we drove positive impact on adjusted operating margin and cash flow generation given our intentional interventions to increase productivity. A combination of pricing efforts and savings across multiple cost lines led to 190 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, despite unfavorable FX. We monetized non-core assets to self fund our Open Up Avon strategy. Free Cash Flow improved significantly, including working capital efficiencies."
Highlights for Second-Quarter 2019 (compared with second-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted):
- Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 12% in reported currency and 5% in constant dollars. Price/mix increased 9%.
- Average Representative Sales in constant dollars from Reportable Segments increased 5%, driven by increases in all segments.
- Active Representatives from Reportable Segments declined 10%, with decreases reported in all segments, and declined 3% compared to first-quarter 2019.
- Gross Margin of 57.7%. Adjusted Gross Margin decreased 170 basis points to 58.4%, unfavorably impacted primarily by foreign exchange.
- Operating Margin of 2.6%. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 190 basis points to 7.6%, driven by price/mix and savings across multiple cost lines.
- Diluted Loss Per Share from continuing operations of $0.03. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.06, compared with Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.03 for second-quarter 2018.
Second-Quarter 2019 Segment Review (compared with second-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted)
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
($ in millions)
|
Revenue
|
Active
|
Average
|
Units
|
Price/
|
Active
|
US$
|
C$
|
Revenue & Drivers
|
Reported
|
% var.
|
% var.
|
% var. vs
|
% var. vs
|
% var.
|
% var.
|
% var. vs 1Q19
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
$
|
425.1
|
(15)%
|
(8)%
|
(9)%
|
1%
|
(14)%
|
6%
|
(7)%
|
South Latin America
|
443.0
|
(14)
|
—
|
(12)
|
12
|
(17)
|
17
|
(2)
|
North Latin America
|
193.8
|
(7)
|
(6)
|
(10)
|
4
|
(8)
|
2
|
1
|
Asia Pacific
|
108.4
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
6
|
(9)
|
6
|
1
|
Total from reportable segments
|
1,170.3
|
(12)
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
5
|
(14)
|
9
|
(3)
|
Other operating segments and
|
4.5
|
(69)
|
(69)
|
Total Avon
|
$
|
1,174.8
|
(13)%
|
(5)%
Adjustments to Second-Quarter 2019 GAAP Operating Profit to Arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit Results
During the second quarter of 2019, the following adjustments were made to GAAP Operating Profit to arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit:
- The Company recorded costs to implement ("CTI") restructuring of approximately $46 million, primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative, mostly for professional services, headcount reductions and asset write-offs.
- The Company recorded approximately $13 million of other expenses, primarily professional fees incurred in relation to the Natura transaction, and other impairment losses on assets.
|
Operating Profit/Margin
|
2Q 2019
Operating
Profit US$
|
2Q 2019
Operating
Margin US$
|
Change in
|
Segment profit/margin
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
$
|
59.0
|
13.9%
|
(100) bps
|
South Latin America
|
65.2
|
14.7
|
400
|
North Latin America
|
19.1
|
9.9
|
70
|
Asia Pacific
|
10.8
|
10.0
|
350
|
Total from reportable segments
|
154.1
|
13.2
|
150
|
Other operating segments and business activities
|
.5
|
Unallocated global expenses
|
(65.3)
|
Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
89.3
|
7.6%
|
190 bps
|
CTI restructuring initiatives
|
(45.7)
|
Impairment loss on assets and Other items
|
(13.1)
|
Total Avon Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
30.5
|
2.6%
|
(130) bps
Other operating segments and business activities include revenue from the sale of products to New Avon LLC since the separation of the Company's North America business into New Avon LLC on March 1, 2016 and ongoing royalties from the licensing of the Company's name and products. Other operating segments and business activities in 2018 also included the business results for Australia and New Zealand, which the Company exited in 2018.
Second-Quarter 2019 Cash Flow Review (compared with second-quarter 2018)
- Free Cash Flow improved $59.6 million compared to the prior year as cash proceeds from asset sales funded Open Up Avon initiatives and net favorability resulted from improved earnings and working capital.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations improved $17.5 million compared to the prior year, driven by higher cash generated from earnings and improved working capital, partially offset by an increase in restructuring payments.
- Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations improved $42.1 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to net proceeds from the sales of the Rye office and the Malaysia Maximin business.
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Net cash provided (used) by
|
$
|
7.1
|
$
|
(10.4)
|
$
|
17.5
|
Net cash provided (used) by
|
$
|
19.2
|
$
|
(22.9)
|
$
|
42.1
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
26.3
|
$
|
(33.3)
|
$
|
59.6
Subsequent Event
In July 2019, the Company issued $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% Senior Notes which will mature on August 15, 2022. The proceeds were partially used to purchase an aggregate principal amount of $275 million of the Company's 4.6% Notes, due during 2020, under a cash tender offer completed during July 2019.
Conference call
Avon will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss its quarterly results. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 407-0789 in North America or (201) 689-8562 from international locations. The call and related slide presentation will be webcast live at investor.avonworldwide.com and can be accessed or downloaded from that site for a period of one year. A telephonic playback of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, August 1, 2019 through August 15, 2019. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13692192.
About Avon Products, Inc.
For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1 billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her
|
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Percent
Change
|
Six Months Ended
|
Percent
Change
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Product sales
|
$
|
1,108.8
|
$
|
1,268.8
|
(13)%
|
$
|
2,225.0
|
$
|
2,578.4
|
(14)%
|
Other revenue
|
66.0
|
83.1
|
136.7
|
167.0
|
Total revenue
|
1,174.8
|
1,351.9
|
(13)%
|
2,361.7
|
2,745.4
|
(14)%
|
Cost of sales
|
(497.5)
|
(539.7)
|
(1,014.5)
|
(1,119.4)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(646.8)
|
(759.2)
|
(1,320.6)
|
(1,528.1)
|
Operating profit
|
30.5
|
53.0
|
(42)%
|
26.6
|
97.9
|
(73)%
|
Interest expense
|
(30.7)
|
(34.5)
|
(63.9)
|
(70.7)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and credit facilities
|
—
|
(2.9)
|
(2.0)
|
(2.9)
|
Interest income
|
1.5
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
7.7
|
Other income (expense), net
|
6.8
|
(19.4)
|
29.4
|
(21.9)
|
Gain on sale of business / assets
|
13.2
|
—
|
23.5
|
—
|
Total other expenses
|
(9.2)
|
(53.3)
|
(9.8)
|
(87.8)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income
|
21.3
|
(0.3)
|
*
|
16.8
|
10.1
|
66%
|
Income taxes
|
(27.2)
|
(36.7)
|
(46.7)
|
(68.2)
|
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|
(5.9)
|
(37.0)
|
84%
|
(29.9)
|
(58.1)
|
49%
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(13.2)
|
—
|
(22.7)
|
—
|
Net loss
|
(19.1)
|
(37.0)
|
48%
|
(52.6)
|
(58.1)
|
9%
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(0.4)
|
0.9
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
Net loss attributable to Avon
|
$
|
(19.5)
|
$
|
(36.1)
|
46%
|
$
|
(52.2)
|
$
|
(56.4)
|
7%
|
Loss per share (1)
|
Basic
|
Basic EPS from continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
67%
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
40%
|
Basic EPS from discontinued operations
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
*
|
(0.05)
|
—
|
*
|
Basic EPS attributable to Avon
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
33%
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
7%
|
Diluted
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
67%
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
40%
|
Diluted EPS from discontinued operations
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
*
|
(0.05)
|
—
|
*
|
Diluted EPS attributable to Avon
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
33%
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
7%
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
442.3
|
442.2
|
442.5
|
441.5
|
Diluted
|
442.5
|
442.2
|
442.6
|
441.5
|
* Calculation not meaningful
|
(1) Under the two-class method, loss per share is calculated using net loss allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net loss by the loss allocable to participating securities and earnings allocated to convertible preferred stock. Net loss allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was ($25.5) and ($41.7) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net loss allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was ($64.1) and ($67.8) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31, 2018 (Audited), March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) and June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
421.0
|
$
|
406.4
|
$
|
532.7
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
17.0
|
—
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
332.8
|
340.9
|
349.7
|
Inventories
|
515.6
|
532.3
|
542.0
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
264.2
|
255.2
|
272.0
|
Assets held for sale
|
10.1
|
15.7
|
65.6
|
Total current assets
|
1,543.7
|
1,567.5
|
1,762.0
|
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
|
1,177.8
|
1,200.5
|
1,207.8
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
(657.6)
|
(657.3)
|
(650.2)
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
520.2
|
543.2
|
557.6
|
Right-of-use assets
|
174.9
|
180.3
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
89.9
|
88.6
|
87.4
|
Deferred tax asset
|
208.2
|
204.2
|
212.6
|
Other assets
|
434.3
|
413.7
|
390.4
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,971.2
|
$
|
2,997.5
|
$
|
3,010.0
|
Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders'
|
Current Liabilities
|
Debt maturing within one year
|
398.5
|
425.4
|
12.0
|
Accounts payable
|
682.2
|
706.0
|
816.5
|
Accrued compensation
|
94.1
|
103.9
|
85.5
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
436.1
|
425.2
|
451.3
|
Sales taxes and taxes other than income
|
116.0
|
94.1
|
103.9
|
Income taxes
|
11.7
|
11.0
|
15.9
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
—
|
0.1
|
11.4
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
18.1
|
9.5
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,756.7
|
1,775.2
|
1,496.5
|
Long-term debt
|
1,197.0
|
1,196.4
|
1,581.6
|
Long-term operating lease liability
|
144.8
|
150.4
|
—
|
Employee benefit plans
|
129.6
|
128.2
|
128.3
|
Long-term income taxes
|
140.9
|
135.3
|
136.2
|
Other liabilities
|
54.8
|
55.2
|
72.1
|
Total liabilities
|
3,423.8
|
3,440.7
|
3,414.7
|
Series C convertible preferred stock
|
504.7
|
498.3
|
492.1
|
Shareholders' Deficit
|
Common stock
|
190.7
|
190.6
|
190.3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,307.5
|
2,302.1
|
2,303.6
|
Retained earnings
|
2,169.5
|
2,195.4
|
2,234.3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,028.9)
|
(1,034.4)
|
(1,030.4)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(4,603.3)
|
(4,602.3)
|
(4,602.3)
|
Total Avon shareholders' deficit
|
(964.5)
|
(948.6)
|
(904.5)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
7.2
|
7.1
|
7.7
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
(957.3)
|
(941.5)
|
(896.8)
|
Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred stock and
|
$
|
2,971.2
|
$
|
2,997.5
|
$
|
3,010.0
|
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(19.1)
|
$
|
(37.0)
|
$
|
(52.6)
|
$
|
(58.1)
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(13.2)
|
—
|
(22.7)
|
—
|
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|
(5.9)
|
(37.0)
|
(29.9)
|
(58.1)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used) by
|
Depreciation
|
15.9
|
20.8
|
36.5
|
41.6
|
Amortization
|
6.2
|
6.7
|
12.8
|
13.8
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
28.8
|
43.1
|
58.7
|
86.2
|
Provision for obsolescence
|
9.5
|
3.6
|
16.2
|
13.3
|
Share-based compensation
|
5.7
|
3.7
|
5.2
|
7.5
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
11.9
|
8.9
|
(7.3)
|
13.5
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(0.9)
|
(2.0)
|
7.3
|
(0.2)
|
Impairment loss on assets
|
13.3
|
—
|
13.3
|
—
|
Gain on sale of business / assets
|
(13.2)
|
—
|
(23.5)
|
—
|
Other
|
3.5
|
—
|
5.2
|
3.2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(16.6)
|
(45.6)
|
(40.9)
|
(50.0)
|
Inventories
|
13.2
|
(41.3)
|
18.0
|
(99.7)
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
(23.2)
|
1.6
|
15.2
|
1.7
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(47.1)
|
29.7
|
(211.3)
|
(76.6)
|
Income and other taxes
|
19.2
|
0.6
|
7.2
|
(0.3)
|
Noncurrent assets and liabilities
|
(13.2)
|
(3.2)
|
(18.3)
|
(2.6)
|
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing
|
7.1
|
(10.4)
|
(135.6)
|
(106.7)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(11.3)
|
(20.2)
|
(32.5)
|
(48.0)
|
Disposal of assets
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
1.4
|
Net proceeds from sale of business
|
30.1
|
—
|
76.5
|
—
|
Other investing activities
|
—
|
(3.3)
|
—
|
(3.3)
|
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing
|
19.2
|
(22.9)
|
44.8
|
(49.9)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
Debt, net (maturities of three months or less)
|
(26.7)
|
(14.0)
|
0.5
|
(10.4)
|
Repayment of debt
|
(0.3)
|
(238.1)
|
(0.3)
|
(238.6)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(1.1)
|
(0.5)
|
(1.1)
|
(3.2)
|
Other financing activities
|
—
|
(0.1)
|
(9.2)
|
(0.1)
|
Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations
|
(28.1)
|
(252.7)
|
(10.1)
|
(252.3)
|
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations