Avon To Launch New Content Studio To Support Digital Growth

New partnership with Media Monks is another step forward in Avon's 'Open Up' strategy, digitizing the business and e-enabling Representatives

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty products has appointed global creative production company MediaMonks to support its Representative's growing use of ecommerce and digital tools with a new Content Studio. The Studio will develop and distribute high-quality brand and product content at scale, to fuel further growth of Avon's expanding online sales.

The Content Studio will be an 'always-on' content creation hub, developing up to 12,000 assets annually in Avon's 50+ worldwide markets, tailored to meet the needs of local consumers. MediaMonks will provide an ongoing stream of content, delivered at scale — multi-language, multi-platform — and deployed weekly.

The Avon Content Studio will also integrate data and analytics, to inform development of impactful content and to optimise performance. A strategic mix of consumer insight and data analytics will enable Avon to stay closely connected to consumer needs and trends, and respond accordingly.

As Avon builds its e-commerce capability it is overhauling the way it communicates with its millions of Representatives and their customers, leveraging existing and emerging channels. The Content Studio will support this by delivering content to fuel Representatives' online capabilities with relevant, engaging, shareable content. The Content Studio will drive Avon's omnichannel presence and brand relevance as part of its broader brand rejuvenation and digital transformation.

James Thompson, Chief Beauty & Brand Officer at Avon said: "Avon already has huge brand recognition and massive global social media reach. In 2018 we began to launch tools to help Representatives engage with their customers online. This partnership gives us the opportunity to support the early adoption and growth by unleashing the inherent potential, with always-on, engaging content to delight, entertain and inform our Beauty Entrepreneurs and their customers. This is a new era for Avon's brand and product marketing and we're pleased to add MediaMonks to our extended team of strategic partners to drive brand re-appraisal and business growth."

A key tenet of Avon's transformation strategy is to open up new partnerships. Avon chose to partner with MediaMonks on the Content Studio based on their ability to create high volumes of culturally relevant work, consecutively leveraging analytics to inform strategy and improvement. Following the recent merger with S4Capital, MediaMonks brings additional firepower to further consolidate its creative, data, media, and creative production capabilities.

Victor Knaap, CEO MediaMonks, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Avon and to develop a pivotal part of its digital transformation. Avon's effectively tackling the changing demands of the beauty business with clever content solutions while paying homage to its rich heritage. Our dedicated digital studio allows Avon to unlock its e-commerce potential, delivering relevant content to customers at the right time to optimise impact."

MediaMonks will develop a content ecosystem with assets including video, gifs, and gamified content, while also testing new and innovative formats. The Content Studio will go live in March 2019, starting with Brazil, UK, Mexico, and Russia.

