AVOP Closes Acquisition of OMID Holdings, Inc. Concurrently With Its Name and Ticker Symbol Change

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday February 14, 2020 OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) (formerly AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVOP)), a publicly-traded investment and holding company, completed a ticker symbol and name change subsequently completing all pending actions required for the acquisition of OMID Holdings, Inc. Simultaneous with the acquisition of OMID Holdings, Inc., all previous business elements of AVOP, including its prior assets, liabilities, and debts have been settled and/or spun-off from the company. In addition, the previous executives of the company have tendered their resignation, effective upon the closing.

The new leadership team consists of Adam Frank, as CEO & Chairman and Kevin Anderson, as President & COO. OMID Holdings, Inc. operates in the health and wellness industry, specializing primarily in the manufacture and sale of CBD-based products. The company, headquartered in Phillipsburg, NJ, markets its two CBD brands and also offers its design, development, and manufacturing services for the benefit of its private label customers.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Bryen, his team, and our team for their continued support throughout this process" stated Adam Frank, CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc. He continued: "My team and I are thrilled to be chartering a new and exciting path for our company. With our track-record of expeditiously generating high-quality branded products, I believe that we are well-positioned for explosive growth in this booming industry."

About OMID Holdings, Inc.:

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded company which specializes in the manufacture and sale of CBD-based products. The company is headquartered in Phillipsburg, NJ where it operates a warehouse and facility containing a clean room environment for its product development and manufacturing services. The clean room environment is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified. All processes are conducted utilizing an ERP system to maintain a detailed document trail and provide full lot-traceability for all manufactured batches. The company. is a trusted provider of private label design, development, and manufacturing services for the CBD industry.

For more information, visit: https://omidholdingsinc.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE OMID Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://omidholdingsinc.com

