Avora Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Augmented Decision Making Services through Avora One, its Next Generation Business Intelligence Solution

"Avora One, designed using AI/machine learning and statistical models, delivers valuable actionable business insights that can potentially transform the productivity and efficiency of data scientists and analysts," said Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed Industry Analyst. "Instead of diverting time and resources to gathering and stitching data, Avora enables users to spend 80 percent of their time on interpreting, analyzing, predicting, and acting on the insights, and the remaining 20 percent on data processing. Avora One democratizes data; speeds up adoption; and activates engagement, dialogue, and action to ensure faster time to value."

The solution is highly flexible and integrable with users' existing technical architectures, data, and BI needs. It does not require the user to be technically qualified to use it and lowers organizations' cost of acquiring and integrating separate tools significantly. Also, it decreases the total cost of ownership to maintain the data, which, in turn, drives adoption by key business users.

Avora One manages the entire analytics life cycle, starting with the ingestion of data, through to storage, modeling, visualization, and machine learning, to empower users to conduct correlation and causation analysis from their data. Avora Gravity, a component of Avora One, allows organizations to connect to a diverse range of data sources such as databases, applications, and analytics sources through pre-built connectors (280+ available today). Meanwhile, the Avora Trust offers customers greater transparency into their data feeds and alerts them to any changes in data volumes or failures that could affect data and insight quality and relevance.

"Avora's AI-based business intelligence solution has strong data analytics capabilities and the potential to cater to a wide range of sectors such as retail/eCommerce, telecom, and finance," noted Ahmed. "It is especially useful in industries where quick, easy-to-interpret insights from huge volumes of data can add significant value to a business."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Avora

Avora provides augmented decision making services, enabling any business user to quickly make decisions with insight and accuracy. The company's multi award-winning augmented analytics solution includes data ingestion and warehousing, data modelling and self-service visualisation. Powered by ML technologies that allow users to quickly spot trends and identify the cause of changes in performance, Avora eliminates manual tasks, increases data accuracy and reduces time spent on generating insights by 80%. With headquarters in London and offices in New York and Romania, Avora has customers across a range of industries, including retail, financial services, manufacturing & supply chain, telco, and media & entertainment. www.avora.com

Contact:

Vanessa Land

Devonshire Marketing for Avora

P: +44 7768 693779

E: vanessa@devonshiremarketing.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

