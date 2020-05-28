Avotus Empowers Enterprises to Optimize and Better Manage Remote Workforce with ReflectR

Cloud-based analytics tool, ReflectR, delivers critical planning insights for companies embracing Unified Communications & Collaboration platforms for the first time

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avotus Corporation, a leading provider of communications management solutions, has launched ReflectR , an innovative analytics and reporting solution for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) platforms. Providing vital, real-time information, ReflectR drives enterprise adoption of UC&C by giving business leaders a powerful platform to improve employee engagement through enhanced, single pane of glass visibility not available anywhere else. Integrating with Amazon Chime and Connect, Cisco CUCM and Jabber, MS Teams, Skype for Business and other powerhouse products, ReflectR further enhances remote work environments and creates more efficient collaboration methods.

As organizations across multiple verticals increasingly implement work-from-home strategies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the control and agility ReflectR offers will be critical to ensuring business continuity and ROI from the use of UC&C platforms. Gartner reports that, post COVID-19, a staggering 74% of companies plan to permanently include remote work as part of their daily operations. At the same time, however, 71% of executives surveyed are concerned about maintaining continuity and productivity as employees work remotely. Cloud-based and offered on a subscription basis, ReflectR helps resolve these issues by integrating reporting, analytics and management capabilities seamlessly for all leading UC&C platforms, resulting in improved productivity, high levels of service delivery and cost savings.

"Enterprise adoption of UC&C can be a major paradigm shift, but it is essential for those that want to succeed in our current environment and beyond," says Jayraj Chheda , CEO of Avotus. "That's why we're offering ReflectR to UC&C users and providers throughout North America. From rapid deployment to a customized, user-friendly experience, ReflectR offers organizations the unique ability to increase employee engagement, efficiency and accountability. By partnering with us, business leaders can gain the powerful insights they need to accelerate digital transformations and create effective, long-term virtual workforces."

Key features of ReflectR include:



Search Functionality: Quick access to detailed information on users, departments, locations, conferences, queues and response groups

Dashboards: Provides a customizable snapshot view of UC&C platform usage

Reports: Offers ability to create impactful reports relevant to decision-makers' interests

Trend Monitors: Enables admins to view information about employee productivity, usage patterns of different UC&C tools, call quality and more

Avotus' evolving portfolio includes several solutions designed to position enterprises for success and growth. With the addition of ReflectR, businesses can now leverage the intel needed to optimize existing UC&C platforms with minimal investment.

For more information on Avotus and ReflectR's capabilities, please visit www.avotus.com.

About Avotus

Avotus is an award-winning global provider of Intelligent Communications Management (ICM) solutions with over 35 years of industry expertise and a strong presence in key locations worldwide. Avotus' proprietary and licensed software solutions rank best-in-class in areas including Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC & C) Analytics, Voice Reporting and Usage Statistics, Contact Center and Recording, Expense Management and Call Accounting, as well as Mobile Lifecycle Management. With a robust partner network and industry-leading certifications, Avotus services clients and providers alike throughout all major industries as well as government and non-profit organizations. By choosing Avotus, enterprises gain critical insight and intelligence into their telecom and collaboration processes, empowering success and accelerating digital transformation.

