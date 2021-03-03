Avreo Welcomes Nick Murillo as Vice President of Channel Partner Sales

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avreo, Inc., a leading developer of healthcare workflow solutions, announced today that Nick Murillo has joined the company as the Vice President of Channel Partner Sales. With over 20 years of experience in the medical imaging industry, Mr. Murillo will provide a unique combination of clinical, technical, management, and business expertise to amplify Avreo's growth in the healthcare marketspace. In this role, Mr. Murillo will act as Avreo's channel partner manager to facilitate and manage both US and international sales.

"Nick will be an excellent addition to the Avreo team," stated John Sloan, President and CEO of Avreo. "His extensive experience and rare combination of knowledge across multiple segments of the healthcare industry will undoubtedly be an asset and help propel Avreo forward."

Prior to joining Avreo, Mr. Murillo held many successful roles in the healthcare industry with reputable companies including Aspyra, SourceOne HealthCare, Viztek, NovaRad Enterprise Imaging, and Vee Technologies. Mr. Murillo's impressive resume includes training and managing multiple channel partners and employees as well as providing potential customers with cost effective PACS solutions and X-Ray imaging equipment to help reduce operational expenses. In addition, Mr. Murillo worked to analyze, design, and consult on configurations for clinical and radiology digital imaging departments, including archive configurations and distribution systems, and workflow improvements for clients transiting from a film-based environment to enterprise-wide digital information management systems.

About Avreo

Founded in 1997 and based in North Charleston, SC, Avreo is a leading healthcare software provider of the only single database complete RIS/PACS/EHR solution, cohesively connecting each step in the radiology workflow and improving the overall structure for healthcare organizations across the country. Avreo's product line continues to focus on healthcare workflow solutions with the addition of Avreo Cloud VR, Avreo Cloud Archive, Capacifi High Availability, Capacifi DICOM and other related products. For more information, visit www.avreo.com or call 1-866-286-8082.

