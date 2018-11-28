AW Rostamani Group Collaborates With Yardi to Streamline Operations

DUBAI, UAE, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The fully connected software platform will be deployed by AWR Properties

AW Rostamani Group has selected the Yardi® technology platform to assist in the operation of its commercial and residential real estate portfolio, managed by AW Rostamani Properties.

AW Rostamani Properties owns and manages more than 2.5M square feet of residential and commercial space in the UAE. Its portfolio ranges from luxury housing and affordable residential units to commercial office spaces.

Yardi Voyager® will be utilized for property management and financial accounting, and other connected Yardi solutions including Yardi® Leasing Manager, Yardi® Orion Business Intelligence, Yardi® Procure to Pay, Yardi® Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting, Yardi® Advanced Maintenance, RENTCafé and COMMERCIALCafé.

Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, CEO of AW Rostamani Properties, said: "At AW Rostamani, we enrich the lives of our customers, employees, partners and stakeholders, and add real value to the nation's ambitions for growth. Our collaboration with Yardi represents our dedication to providing best-in-class experiences to our customers through innovative solutions. With Yardi, we will be able to streamline processes across our entire properties operation through a single solution."

"AW Rostamani's diverse real estate holdings call for a leading technology platform that incorporates role-based apps, leading cloud security practices and transparent reporting functionality, all from a single database," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi continues to innovate and provide solutions that meet the complex needs of the managers of mixed-use portfolios in the Middle East."

About AW Rostamani:

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East's leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 4,000 employees, a turnover of $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. AWR continues to enrich customer's lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and solutions into the market place.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

