Award-winning accessories and beauty brand Sassy Jones launches statement making and size-inclusive clothing line

RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning accessories and beauty brand Sassy Jones is introducing a line of vibrant, body-positive women's contemporary clothing, starting July 22 in weekly limited release micro seasons through brand owner Charis Jones' wildly successful "Sparkle Parties," hosted on the company's Facebook and Instagram.

Sassy Jones will be launching a micro season every single week throughout the summer into fall. Each week, six new pieces will launch that boast eclectic designs, rich fabrics, and exciting prints. The summer collection was inspired by the bold, brave, and powerful animals in the jungle. It represents the untamable beauty of nature and is reminiscent of the equally as fearless and powerful women living each day with courage, strength, and grace.

The 40-piece collection features statement-making bodycon dresses, sleek jumpsuits, colorful animal print jogger sets, and luxe two-piece sets of robes and pants. Each garment in the ready-to-wear line will be available for purchase in small quantities in sizes S-2X, with plans to expand into a 4X size range for fall, on the Sassy Jones website as the "Sparkle Party" airs on social media.

"My accessories and beauty line has always been focused on bold pops of color, unique pieces, and quality materials—and those same concepts shine through in my fashion line," says Charis Jones, the founder and owner of Sassy Jones. "The summer collection focuses on the little details—we have pockets on almost every design without sacrificing fit or comfort. At the core, the collection helps women boost their self-confidence in whatever they put on."

Jones knew fashion would be the next step in her lifestyle brand. She became even more inspired when she started to see her clients post in the Sassy Jones "Secret Society" Facebook group, turning her boldly printed scarves into tops, skirts, belts, wraps, and more. She immediately began designing and hired the first fashion designer last December. Since then, the team has grown to an ever-expanding group of five creative and talented designers. Jones is heavily involved in the creative process for the design team, making prints, advising on styles, and selecting fabrics for each look.

"This collection is a dream come true for me," says Sassy Jones fashion designer, Amanda Campbell. "I am so incredibly proud of all hard work that the entire Sassy Jones team has put into this line of stunning looks made for all women. When I started as the first fashion designer for the brand, I knew I wanted to design clothing that would make women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful, confident, and strong. In the few months that I've been with the brand, I've learned so much and watched the entire staff here work tirelessly together in amazing ways to bring this line to life. Charis is an amazing and inspiring visionary, and I know that with her leadership, the Sassy Jones ready-to-wear collection is going to change the face of fashion."

To learn more about the collection and follow along with the launch on July 22 at 12 p.m. EDT, follow Sassy Jones on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at @shopsassyjones. More information can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjtMuaUxLqw

About Sassy Jones: Mom of twin boys, Charis Jones started the lifestyle accessories brand in the back of her minivan and on her dining room table to bring accessories to those looking to stand out, shine and boost their self-confidence. With her bold, bright, and on-trend pieces made with superior quality and materials, these handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces will make anyone feel incredible and are lovingly created to boost self-confidence. Jones is part of the Tory Burch Fellowship class of 2020 and honored recipient of Entrepreneur magazine's top company of the year award. Her designs are also available at Macy's and on HSN. Jones was named a top 25 thriving company by Forbes Magazine for 2020. https://www.shopsassyjones.com/

