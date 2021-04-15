Award-winning actress Helen Hunt Hosts "Housewarming Party" for homeless families moving into homes

"Imagine the relief, the joy of coming out of a homeless situation and being able to finally move into a permanent home," Helen Hunt says. "My daughter and I couldn't be happier to help raise funds to welcome our neighbors' home."

"Over the past year St. Joseph Center has helped move people into permanent housing and that's great news!" says Makena Lei.

Daveed Diggs, Tony and Grammy winner, will be joining them, along with the CEO of St. Joseph Center, Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum.

"This has been a tough year, but we are definitely moving the needle in the right direction," Dr. Adams Kellum says. "Despite this difficult time, St. Joseph Center is excited to help more than 200 people move into permanent housing over the next two months. Our newly housed neighbors need the essentials to start a new and stable chapter in their lives. This event hosted by Helen Hunt and her daughter will help us achieve this goal."

St. Joseph Center (SJC) has been helping low-income and people experiencing homelessness since1976. SJC provides housing, mental health, job training, and hunger relief programs. St. Joseph Center reaches more than 13,000 people each year, delivering the help our vulnerable neighbors need so they can get back on their feet.

