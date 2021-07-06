Award-Winning Answering Service Launches New Website

BERKELEY, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Line Tele Response, a multiple award-winning, 100% U.S. based call center and answering service has launched a new WordPress responsive website that showcases their unique array of telephone answering services.

"We realized our existing website needed to be updated with a more modern look that also reflects fresh content, easier navigation for those seeking our services, and updated online tools such as our re-designed web portal access for account management and easy online bill payment for our existing clients," says Ken Goldenberg, President, and owner of Direct Line Tele Response.

Goldenberg reached out to collaborative partner Devine Solutions Group who enlisted the creative support of Bright Tribe, a premier website design agency headquartered near Atlanta, GA.

Bright Tribe owner, Brian Dempsey states, "It's important for a business such as Direct Line who is known as one of the best answering services in the country, to have a website that is well organized and user friendly across multiple devices. Website visitors have to be able to find the type of service they are looking for very easily."

In addition, Direct Line's website offers a new integration that supports individuals with specific disabilities. New custom accessibility coding makes it easy and inclusive for all users and offers the following features.

Seizure safe

Vision Impaired support

Cognitive Disability support

ADHD friendly

Keyboard navigation to support motor skills

Users will be able to adjust the scale of content, font size, line height, letter spacing, color and orientation adjustments. This ADA website accessibility feature delivers an inclusive experience for everyone.

About Direct Line Tele Response

Direct Line's advanced call center technology, and systems, which are widely recognized as some of the best in the industry.

Founded in 1979, by Ruth and Larry Goldenberg, Direct Line leads the call center industry as one of the most awarded answering services in the nation. Offering 24/7 live answering to a wide variety of industries both large and small. Call answering services include live virtual receptionists, HIPAA compliant medical answering, urgent/emergency dispatching, after-hours answering, help desk support just to name a few.

About Bright Tribe

As a collaborative partner with Devine Solutions Group, Bright Tribe is a leading web design agency based near Atlanta, GA where they exclusively design WordPress websites for many clients both locally and nationwide.

