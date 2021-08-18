Award Winning Biodefense Air Filter Catches and Kills COVID-19 Virus Variants with its Breakthrough Science-Based Technology

Hospitals, schools, businesses, governments choose IVP as long-term investment to protect indoor spaces and enhance HVAC infrastructure against COVID-19 variants, future viruses and air contaminants

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) announced examples of installations across the US in COVID-19 hot spots. Installations in Texas, Nevada, Michigan, Florida, California, New York, Alabama and Maryland, to name a few, will best protect indoor spaces against prevailing current Delta and Lambda COVID-19 variants, and other future sub-micron airborne threats.

"IVP's proprietary technology is the only proven airborne solution shown in multiple research studies to effectively catch and kill actual SARS-CoV-2 and other sub-micron spores instantaneously in a single pass, without significantly impacting the ambient air temperature," said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP's Executive Principal.

"This game-changing biotech offers an additional safeguard to the vaccine as an enhancement to indoor safety and wellness, with an upgrade to current HVAC filters that lack the science to kill airborne viruses," said Dr. Kenneth Thorpe, Robert W. Woodruff Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Policy & Management, at the Rollins School of Public Health of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.

"The time is now," said Monzer Hourani, Chairman and founder of IVP. "We must be on the offense, no longer on the defense, when it comes to COVID-19. We need to look to proven solutions other than the vaccine, that are based on science to help protect us."

"I applaud the current use of IVP and those governments, schools and business who were forward thinking enough to embrace the new breakthrough science of IVP early. When you have the University of Houston, Texas Center for Superconductivity, the national infectious disease lab at Galveston's University of Texas Medical Branch, the Texas A&M University Engineering Experiment Station, Argonne National Lab and MIT saying IVP works, it provides me great comfort in the science. IVP's filter protects us from current and future variants of COVID-19, and in the long-term will be an investment in public health infrastructure that our buildings, healthcare and schools desperately need," said Governor Rick Perry, former Texas Governor and US Secretary of Energy.

IVP's world-leading Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™ has been installed in over 150 K-12 Texas school campuses, including Episcopal High School (Houston), Galveston ISD, Slidell ISD, Comal ISD, Banquette ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Hogg ISD, in True North Charter Schools in Miami, Florida and in child development centers, including St. Paul CDC in San Antonio, Texas. West Point Military Academy, Texas State University and University Texas Medical Branch are among the public universities who have also purchased the IVP technology.

Over 100 US healthcare facilities have IVP technology on their campuses including: University Hospital System (Bexar County, Texas), Methodist Hospital (Texas Medical Center), Steward Healthcare, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Medical Properties Trust, Omega (nursing homes), MD Anderson Cancer Center, Graystone Communities (the largest senior living community operator in the US), Post Acute Medical campuses across the US, including their COVID-19 areas, and Neuropsychiatric Hospitals nationwide. IVP partnered with the Texas Hospital Association to help deliver scientifically proven technologies to enhance the safety of indoor air quality for patients, families and healthcare team members.

IVP is installed at the George R. Brown Convention Center (Houston, TX), University of Houston's Moores School of Music and Opera House and to the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Houston, TX). The hospitality industry has embraced the technology with deployments to Canyon Ranch Spa (the world's largest) at the Palazzo and Venetian Casino Resorts in Las Vegas, NV, the InterContinental Houston Hotel Medical Center, as well as Hilton Hotel Corporate Headquarters in McLean, VA, and other Hilton Hotel flagships including the Hilton Tysons Corner Hotel and select Rosewood Hotels, to name a few.

IVP has helped reopen entertainment venues, businesses and restaurants across the US, including the Hunton Group HQ, the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center, municipality offices to include Baytown, Texas and its courthouse and city offices, and to the Wayne County prison system, serving the most populous county in the state of Michigan. The State of Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Emergency Management have also purchased the IVP biotechnology for high-risk service and healthcare areas across the state.

About IVP

IVP mobile units and HVAC filters were awarded by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a top technology for the fight against COVID-19. Engineering News-Record named IVP's technology Newsmaker of the Year for 2020, and its inventor, Monzer Hourani, as its Award of Excellence recipient for 2021 (Engineer of the Year). The technology is also approved for emergency use by the US Federal Drug Administration during COVID-19 and meets ASHRAE and ISO standards for air quality and filtration. IVP's Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™ is the only proven technology shown to catch and kill actual SARS-CoV-2 (99.999%) and anthrax spores (99.98%), instantaneously, with a single-pass.

SOURCE Integrated Viral Protection, LLC