Award-Winning Biotech-Based K-Cosmeceutical Company Targets U.S. for Global Expansion

BOSTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the K-cosmeceutical company Dermafirm USA, Inc., the U.S. arm of South Korea's Dermafirm Inc., is officially announcing its U.S. expansion. Plans are to formally introduce its U.S. leadership team on July 28th, at a private, virtual event. During the event, the company will kick off a movement with a mission to embrace scientific innovation, educate consumers on clean, natural and healthy DIY skincare options and ultimately empower users to perform these skincare regimens safely at home. Leadership will engage with attendees from the scientific, corporate and beauty industries to discuss and brainstorm on how this organic movement can best be evolved and deployed.

"It's in Dermafirm's DNA to innovate advanced skincare that is scientifically proven — and to go the extra step by helping to educate consumers on what to look for in products to help them make healthier choices," says Paula Park, Dermafirm USA's Founder and CEO. "And, by listening to consumers, we too are being educated — there are so many big promises in our industry — this is what inspired us to start this movement to change the way the world feels about skin care. We will be introducing a product line in late August that does exactly this — stay tuned."

Listening to both customers' needs and current COVID-19 market demand led to the company's soon to be launched professional grade, prestige line pivot from B2B to D2C. Attendees of the upcoming event are currently sampling this line in order to share their experiences in real time with Dermafirm USA leadership. Then the discussion will continue focusing on sharing how the latest advances in biotechnology-based skincare formulations can be realized, packaged and presented directly to consumers as viable DIY regimens that are easily applied and get results.

In addition to producing clean, cruelty free skincare, Dermafirm USA, as a science and technology based company, is supporting an ongoing initiative to #EmpowerEvolveEmbrace women in STEM through their social media outlets. A monetary grant will also be awarded to a woman in STEM later this year as well. Click here to be part of these initial initiatives .

ABOUT DERMAFIRM USA

Led by CEO Paula Park, Boston area based Dermafirm USA is the North American arm of Dermafirm, Inc., South Korean cosmeceutical company, known for its comprehensive research and development, as well as, the technology-driven, proprietary formulations behind their award-winning products.

Dermafirm, headquartered in Korea, was established in 2002 to make advanced cosmetics using the highest quality ingredients such as peptides and amino acids through their own formulation research lab and material development institute. The company now has three product lines spanning from medical grade to at-home use products extensively used throughout Korea by dermatologists and plastic surgeons in 3,000 clinics and hospitals and increasingly by consumers. With rapid sales growth year over year and expanding global market penetration, their products are now available in over 20 countries and growing. For more information about the private virtual event on 7/28, please visit the events page and visit here to learn more about Dermafirm USA.

