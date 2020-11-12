Award Winning Boutique Communications Firms Announce Trans-Atlantic Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-growing Paris-based communications agency JIN and award-winning NY-based Thunder11 are joining forces in a trans-Atlantic partnership aimed at offering clients creative and digitally focused strategic and thought leadership capabilities.

Initially, the firms will leverage the collaboration for existing clients across the international markets where each is strongest. Ultimately, they will aim to scale together with specializations ranging from public affairs to health care, sustainability and tech innovation.

"We found in Thunder11 a partner who shares our values, digital-first mindset and aspiration to be a positive influence on society," said JIN CEO and co-founder Edouard Fillias. "We are proud to partner with Thunder11 to deliver the highest standard of service on both sides of the Atlantic."

The relationship will be overseen by Eliott Maidenberg, a JIN partner and managing director of the firm's US operations, and Thunder11 Managing Partner Dan Perry. Perry, a former Associated Press chief in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, will be based in Tel Aviv, home to a well-respected tech innovation ecosystem.

"Clients are increasingly realizing that global PR needs can best be served by the bespoke and nimble approach embodied by boutique firms like ours," said Thunder11 Senior Partner Marco Greenberg, who this year authored the Wall Street Journal bestseller "Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive That Powers the World's Most Successful People."

Earlier this year, JIN raised €3 million in funding from French private equity and venture capital firm CITA Investment as part of its ambition to grow. Established in 2012 by Fillias, Alexandre Villeneuve (chief performance officer) and Romain Boudre (CTO), JIN has over 80 employees in Paris, London, New York and Berlin. In 2019, it grew by 20% to fee income of €9.3 million ($11 million).

Co-founded in 2007 by Greenberg and Creative Partner Liel Leibovitz, Thunder11 was recognized as "Boutique PR Firm of the Year" at PR News' Platinum PR Awards last year, and in 2020 was named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list of leading US communications firms.

Specializing in public affairs, tech and healthcare, the firm's clients have included democratic opposition groups in the Mideast and South America, universities and tech companies and venture capital firms. It has represented organizations such as Northwell Health, AT&T, GSK, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the Council on Foreign Relations, the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and helped guide several clients to exits, such as Datto which was sold to Vista Equity Partners. Several clients, including UBQ Materials, have been named to Fast Company's list of most innovative companies.

JIN's offer covers social media, digital marketing, technology, influence, media relations and public affairs, supported by proprietary digital media monitoring and performance tools. The agency has developed in-house technologies to support communications via its Startup-Studio, including digital monitoring solution Plugr and Pitchboy, the first VR pitch training tool for sales and customer relationship management. Its clients include Tinder, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, and Philips.

