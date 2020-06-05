Award-Winning Breeders of World-Famous Two-Faced Merle American Bully 'Phantom' Send Important Message to Dog Lovers Everywhere: 'American Bullies Are the Perfect Family Dog - Let Us Show You'

SEATTLE, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swag Kennels (https://swagkennels.com/) recently highlighted the importance of dispelling the myth that Pitbulls/American Bullies were naturally mean and unfit for adoption as loving pets. A top-class breeder of both dogs, Swag Kennels is in a position to speak authoritatively on the subject, and specifically breeds its puppies with the intention of placing them in family homes that often include infants and children. Offering the best temperaments and award-winning bloodlines – including Merle Bullies, Tri Pit Bulls, Fawn Pit Bulls, and Red-Nose Pit Bulls – Swag Kennels maintains dogs that are extremely people-oriented. The kennel also fosters an open atmosphere, sharing puppy pictures and videos with clients online to showcase their kennel approach.

"Our dogs are extremely affectionate, even clingy sometimes," said owner of kennel Yulia Taran. "It breaks our hearts to see how people misrepresent American Bullies, and Pitbulls especially: these dogs are one of the most maligned and mistreated breeds on the planet. It's just not true that they are naturally mean. Like any new puppy, they are vessels: what you pour into them, you get back. If you are loving and affectionate, treating them with honor and respect, they will grow to treat others exactly the same."

Often fueling the mischaracterization of American Bullies/Pitbulls, the dogs are incredibly strong and have a high tolerance for pain. They are able to withstand rough play, even pain inflicted by children. But properly socialized, American Bullies/Pitbulls rarely snarl, never bite, and tolerate strangers well – treating them as potential friends. Swag Kennels has successfully placed dozens of puppies within loving homes across the U.S., with a 100% satisfaction and success rate.

About Swag Kennels

Professional breeders who specialize in award-winning XL/XXL American Bullies and Pitbulls, Swag Kennels produces well-loved family dogs with gentle temperaments. Swag Kennel pups are meant to share homes with infants, children and adults, and each puppy is nurtured in an open, loving environment to prepare them for the day they will unite with their new families. Swag Kennels is also well known for their one-on-one client service, outreach, and the gorgeous, unique colors of their dogs' coats: including combinations of brown, black, white, blue, fawn, ticking, brindle and lilac-tri. Learn more by visiting the kennels at: www.SwagKennels.com.

